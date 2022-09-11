Breaffy impress again but champs Knockmore slump

Mayo SFC

DEFENDING champions Knockmore crashed to a surprise defeat against neighbours Ballina Stephenites in the second round of the Mayo SFC on Sunday.

Goals from Dylan Thornton, Evan Regan and Conor McStay propelled the home side to a fully deserved 3-8 to 0-11 victory over the two-in-a-row champs.

In the same group, Aghamore overcame Ballaghaderreen by 3-14 to 2-8 on Saturday evening, with goals from Conor Byrne, Darren Duffy and Ross Egan proving decisive.

Mayo forward Fergal Boland finished with seven points for the winners while former Footballer of the Year, Andy Moran, came off the bench to shoot two points for Ballagh’.

Elsewhere, Westport maintained their 100% record and put down another serious marker as they proved too good for Ballintubber, running out 2-11 to 0-9 winners.

Finbar McLaughlin and Mayo star Lee Keegan both hit the net while Cillian O’Connor was forced to leave the action at half-time after picking up a knee injury.

Last year’s Intermediate champions, Mayo Gaels, picked up their first win of the campaign with an impressive 3-10 to 1-7 victory at home to The Neale.

Liam Hughes, Jack Fallon and John Gallagher all raised green flags for the Gaels.

Breaffy also continued their impressive start with a convincing 1-13 to 0-8 win against Balla.

Stephen McDermott was their top scorer with 1-3 while Aidan O’Shea chipped in with two points from full-forward.

Claremorris got their championship up and running at the second attempt with an eye-catching away win over last year’s beaten finalists, Belmullet.

The South Mayo side came out on top by 0-13 to 1-8 with James Shaughnessy landing four points against a homeside who badly missed the presence of injured All Star forward, Ryan O’Donoghue.

The Belmullet goal came from the experienced Eamon McAndrew.

Castlebar Mitchels kept their championship ambitions on track with a hard-fought 0-17 to 2-9 win over Davitts.

Niall Treacy (penalty) and Ronan McNamara both raised green flags for the outsiders who gave Mitchels a run for their money, but impressive displays from the likes of Donie Newcombe, Neil Douglas and David Stenson saw the favourites prevail.

A tour de force from Mayo forward Paul Towey, who finished with ten points, helped Charlestown to earn a precious point from their draw with Garrymore.

Garry’ needed late points from Trevor Nally and Darren Quinn (free) to avoid defeat.

The third round of group matches will be played in two weeks' time.