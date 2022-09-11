Kerry SFC: Injury time point sees South Kerry share spoils with Templenoe

Dylan O’Donoghue’s point in injury time was enough for South Kerry to take a point from their opening group game against Templenoe in Killarney
Kerry SFC: Injury time point sees South Kerry share spoils with Templenoe

POINT BLANK: Templenoe's Sean Sheehan has his point blank shot at goal stopped by South Kerry goalkeeper Padraig O'Sullivan in the 2022 Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship round 1 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 18:57
Jordan Murphy, Fitzgerald Stadium

Kerry County Senior Football Championship Group 4 Round 1 

Templenoe 1-11 South Kerry 0-14 

Dylan O’Donoghue’s point in injury time was enough for South Kerry to take a point from their opening group game against Templenoe in Killarney. 

But Templenoe will be kicking themselves for leaving a six point lead slip and a final quarter fightback by the Sean O’Sullivan managed South Kerry will have stung the club finalists.

Level at half-time on 0-5 apiece, Templenoe grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter and thanks to an Aidan Crowley goal they were soon six points clear.

Their game management, however, fell to pieces in the final quarter and South Kerry’s firepower ensured an honourable draw.

Templenoe were wasteful early on as Darragh O’Sullivan kicked a 45 at the other end for an early South Kerry lead, but Killian Spillane brought his side back level after eleven minutes. 

In a low scoring opening quarter Templenoe grabbed the initiative with well taken points by Killian Spillane and Colin Crowley for a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

Daniel Daly and O’Sullivan brought South Kerry level after 21 minutes, with South Kerry keeper Pádraig O’Sullivan earning the plaudits when he pulled off a stunning one handed save to deny Sean Sheehan a certain goal and this save may well have kept South Kerry in the game.

Spillane was the main shooter for Templenoe, kicking a further two scores to end the half. Graham O’Sullivan’s injury time effort left it tied 0-5 a piece at the break.

Crowley’s magnificent strike rippled the net after 41 minutes and saw Templenoe lead 1-8 to 0-7, Spillane and Morley stretched the lead further with well taken scores.

But South Kerry were not throwing in the towel and Dylan O’Donoghue was in inspired form in the final quarter, kicking three points including the one to level in injury time. Matthew O’Sullivan’s majestic score had them only a point behind but Aidan Crowley then sent over a long range free from the ground for Templenoe.

The two point lead was not enough as Anthony Cournane with a point and as already mentioned Dylan O’Donoghue popping over that late South Kerry equaliser.

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane 0-5 (0-3f’s), A Crowley 1-1 (0-1f), T Morley 0-2, C Crowley, P Casey and S O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for South Kerry: D O’Donoghue 0-5, D O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1f, 1 45’) D Daly 0-2 (0-1f), G O’Sullivan 0-2, M O’Sullivan, J Daly and A Cournane 0-1 each.

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, B Crowley; P Clifford, T Morley, G Crowley; S Sheehan, A Spillane; M Casey, J Moriarty, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: T Spillane for M Hallissey (8), D Cahalane for J Moriarty (HT), C Hallissey for S Sheehan (43), J Sheehan for A Spillane (50).

SOUTH KERRY: P O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), F Clifford (Waterville), S O’Connor (Dromid Pearses); M O’Leary (Reenard), R O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), D Casey (St Mary’s); J Daly (St Mary’s), G O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses); C O’Shea (St Mary’s), D Daly (St Mary’s), K Sheehan (Dromid Pearses); D O’Donoghue (Dromid Pearses), M O’Sullivan (St Michael’s Foilmore), D O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers).

Subs: A Cournane (St Mary’s) for D O’Sullivan (46), I Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for K Sheehan (49), S Teehan (Reenard) for D Daly (51), J Lynch (Dromid Pearses) for J Daly (54). 

Referee: D Casey (Scartaglen).

More in this section

Dr Crokes v Dingle - Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship Final Kerry SFC: Geaney’s goal poaching the key as Dingle gain revenge on Spa 
Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks - Kerry County Senior Football Championship Round 1 Kerry SFC: Goals the difference as Crokes battle past St Kierans
Philly McMahon concedes a penalty for tackling Stephen O'Brien 23/5/2021 Kerry SFC: Kenmare given a fright by battling Shannon Rangers
Kerry SFC: Injury time point sees South Kerry share spoils with Templenoe

St Finbarr's advance to semis after seeing off Douglas

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices