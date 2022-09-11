Ballygunner ease to record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford hurling title

Ballygunner were always one step ahead of Mount Sion. They led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time and for almost every Mount Sion score in the second half they responded instantly.
Ballygunner ease to record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford hurling title

SIZZLING: Ballygunner's Peter Hogan celebrates after scoring a goal. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 15:52
John Fogarty

BALLYGUNNER 2-11 MOUNT SION 0-8 

Peter Hogan’s sizzling 52nd minute goal crowned a record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford senior title for Ballygunner in difficult conditions in Walsh Park this afternoon.

Ballygunner were always one step ahead of Mount Sion. They led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time and for almost every Mount Sion score in the second half they responded instantly.

Their excellence on their puck-out was most obvious with their two goals, the second coming after Austin Gleeson had just slalomed his way from his own 45-metre line to make it a five-point game in the 51st minute. Stephen O’Keeffe’s long delivery was captured and Hogan caught Mount Sion on their heels with a majestic strike to the top corner, Mount Sion took over 44 minutes to put up their first point from play and despite the valiant efforts of Gleeson and Owen Whelan never got to within a score of Ballygunner in the second period.

For all their dominance early doors, Ballygunner’s play was contrived. A scoreable free in the 10th minute was taken quickly by Pauric Mahony but Patrick Fitzgerald’s shot was easily smothered. Too often forwards played short instead of shooting and while the wind facing them was strong the hunt for goals seemed a little optimistic in the wet conditions.

Nevertheless, they were two points to the good when Mount Sion were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute. Referee Thomas Walsh allowed the play to develop after Jamie Gleeson was caught high by Barry Coughlan. Goalkeeper O’Keeffe dealt with Gleeson’s shot as he did his elder sibling Austin’s penalty strike.

Austin Gleeson did follow up with a long-range free to open Mount Sion’s account but their last line was breached from the next puck-out, Mikey Mahony fielding beautifully and setting up his brother Pauric for a tidy goal.

Ballygunner were nearly in for another green flag when Conor Sheahan’s run split Mount Sion’s defence in the 23rd minute but the move broke down. After O’Keeffe pulled down a Martin O’Neill point attempt, Dessie Hutchinson added his second of the game to put the All-Ireland champions five points up.

Aussie Gleeson’s placed balls were Mount Sion’s only scores in the opening half but he mishit one on the half-hour mark from close range.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (1-4, 0-4 frees); P. Hogan (1-1); D. Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe (0-2 each); M. Mahony, K. Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mount Sion: A. Gleeson (0-5, 4 frees); E. Curran, O. Whelan, Martin O’Neill (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny (j-c), B. Coughlan, T. Foley; R. Power, Philip Mahony, S. O’Sullivan; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; M. Mahony, Pauric Mahony, P. Hogan; D. Hutchinson (j-c), K. Mahony, P. Fitzgerald.

Subs for Ballygunner: B. O’Keeffe for P. Fitzgerald (43); T. O’Sullivan for K. Mahony, J. Foley for Pauric Mahony (both 59); D. O’Keeffe for C. Sheahan, B. O’Sullivan for R. Power (both 60+3).

MOUNT SION: I. O’Regan; M. Daykin, L. O’Brien, P.J. Fanning; Martin F. O’Neill, S. O’Neill, B. Flanagan; S. Roche, E. Curran; A. Gleeson (c), O. Whelan, A. Kirwan; Martin O’Neill, J. Meaney, J. Gleeson.

Subs for Mount Sion: J. Kennedy for J. Meaney (h-t); D. Butler for J. Gleeson (41); P. Penkert for E. Curran (53); D. Power for B. Flanagan (60+1).

Referee: T. Walsh (Modeligo).

More in this section

Cork Premier SHC quarter-final - St. Finbarr's v Douglas Cork Premier SHC quarter-final - St. Finbarr's v Douglas
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh 9/1/2022 Premier SHC quarter-finals go ahead with hour delay after Páirc passes pitch inspection
Hot favourites East Kerry make light work of O’Rahilly's Hot favourites East Kerry make light work of O’Rahilly's
Kildare v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1

Kerry GAA probes abuse of Under 11 hurling referee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices