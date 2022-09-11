Ballygunner ease to record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford hurling title

BALLYGUNNER 2-11 MOUNT SION 0-8

Peter Hogan’s sizzling 52nd minute goal crowned a record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford senior title for Ballygunner in difficult conditions in Walsh Park this afternoon.

Ballygunner were always one step ahead of Mount Sion. They led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time and for almost every Mount Sion score in the second half they responded instantly.

Their excellence on their puck-out was most obvious with their two goals, the second coming after Austin Gleeson had just slalomed his way from his own 45-metre line to make it a five-point game in the 51st minute. Stephen O’Keeffe’s long delivery was captured and Hogan caught Mount Sion on their heels with a majestic strike to the top corner, Mount Sion took over 44 minutes to put up their first point from play and despite the valiant efforts of Gleeson and Owen Whelan never got to within a score of Ballygunner in the second period.

For all their dominance early doors, Ballygunner’s play was contrived. A scoreable free in the 10th minute was taken quickly by Pauric Mahony but Patrick Fitzgerald’s shot was easily smothered. Too often forwards played short instead of shooting and while the wind facing them was strong the hunt for goals seemed a little optimistic in the wet conditions.

Nevertheless, they were two points to the good when Mount Sion were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute. Referee Thomas Walsh allowed the play to develop after Jamie Gleeson was caught high by Barry Coughlan. Goalkeeper O’Keeffe dealt with Gleeson’s shot as he did his elder sibling Austin’s penalty strike.

Austin Gleeson did follow up with a long-range free to open Mount Sion’s account but their last line was breached from the next puck-out, Mikey Mahony fielding beautifully and setting up his brother Pauric for a tidy goal.

Ballygunner were nearly in for another green flag when Conor Sheahan’s run split Mount Sion’s defence in the 23rd minute but the move broke down. After O’Keeffe pulled down a Martin O’Neill point attempt, Dessie Hutchinson added his second of the game to put the All-Ireland champions five points up.

Aussie Gleeson’s placed balls were Mount Sion’s only scores in the opening half but he mishit one on the half-hour mark from close range.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (1-4, 0-4 frees); P. Hogan (1-1); D. Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe (0-2 each); M. Mahony, K. Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mount Sion: A. Gleeson (0-5, 4 frees); E. Curran, O. Whelan, Martin O’Neill (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny (j-c), B. Coughlan, T. Foley; R. Power, Philip Mahony, S. O’Sullivan; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; M. Mahony, Pauric Mahony, P. Hogan; D. Hutchinson (j-c), K. Mahony, P. Fitzgerald.

Subs for Ballygunner: B. O’Keeffe for P. Fitzgerald (43); T. O’Sullivan for K. Mahony, J. Foley for Pauric Mahony (both 59); D. O’Keeffe for C. Sheahan, B. O’Sullivan for R. Power (both 60+3).

MOUNT SION: I. O’Regan; M. Daykin, L. O’Brien, P.J. Fanning; Martin F. O’Neill, S. O’Neill, B. Flanagan; S. Roche, E. Curran; A. Gleeson (c), O. Whelan, A. Kirwan; Martin O’Neill, J. Meaney, J. Gleeson.

Subs for Mount Sion: J. Kennedy for J. Meaney (h-t); D. Butler for J. Gleeson (41); P. Penkert for E. Curran (53); D. Power for B. Flanagan (60+1).

Referee: T. Walsh (Modeligo).