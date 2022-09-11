Cork Premier SHC quarter-final - St. Finbarr's v Douglas

The Cork championship action continues today and we have you covered with another high-quality affair on the way from the Irish Examiner.

We'll be coming to you live from Cork GAA HQ this afternoon, with what proves to be a mouth-watering double header.

First up, it’s a tasty city derby with St Finbarr’s facing Douglas at 3pm.

Douglas will likely lean heavily on the influence of the Cadogan brothers, along with the scoring prowess of Shane Kingston, while the Barr's have multiple scoring threats, with the likes of Brian Hayes, Jack Cahalane and Ben Cunningham leading from the front all year.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined in the gantry by Ronan Curran and Kieran Murphy, from 2.30pm.

You can catch the meeting of Blackrock and Imokilly afterwards, with commentary from 4.30pm.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

