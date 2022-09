John Hegarty is set to be named the new Wexford senior football manager.

The former Wexford attacker has been proposed for ratification at a county commitee meeting on September 20.

He will take over from Shane Roche, who stepped down earlier this year.

Hegarty played 105 times for the county between 1995 to 2006. He won six Wexford SFC titles with the Kilanerin club.

As manager, he has won Senior Football Championships with Kilanerin (player/manager) and Shelmaliers.