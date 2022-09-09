Kerry SFC: Defending champions Austin Stacks overcome Na Gaeil test

Kerry SFC Group 3 RD 1

Austin Stacks 0-14 Na Gaeil 1-8

Defending champions Austin Stacks saw off 2021 Munster Intermediate champions Na Gaeil, playing in their first senior championship since their formation just over forty years ago.

Austin Stacks had to dig deep to eke out a three point win over a Na Gaeil side who despite the best efforts of Diarmuid O’Connor and Damien Bourke just did not have the forward power to punish the Stacks

Na Gaeil dominated the opening quarter thanks to the midfield dominance of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor while Dan Goggin was giving Kerry senior panellist Jack O’Shea enough to do on the forty.

Diarmuid O’Connor gave Na Gaeil the lead when he converted a free, after being fouled himself.

Then in the sixth minute Na Gaeil struck for a well taken goal when Jack Sheehan collected a long Diarmuid O’Connor delivery and rounded his marker before planting the ball in the Stacks net.

Stacks launched their first real attack and Devon Burns denied Sean Quilter. Points from Quilter, David Mannix and Paul O’Sullivan saw Na Gaeil leading by the minimum 1-1 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter. Conor Horan levelled the contest.

Stacks lost Kerry captain Joe O’Connor to a leg injury and in the second half; they lost Jack O’Shea.

Na Gaeil will rue their profligacy in front of goal as Shane O’Callaghan got hot kicking two points before half time while Conor Horan kicked his second and while Na Gaeil kept in touch through two Diarmuid O’Connor frees, it was Stacks that led 0-7 to 1-3 at half time.

The second half was nip and tuck.

Stacks had keeper Ben Quilter black carded for taking down Jack Bourke and Na Gaeil closed to within a point 0-10 to 1-6 but Stacks pulled three clear again before Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor closed the gap to a point , 0-12 to 1-8. A big roar greeted the entry of Kieran Donaghyand two late Michael O’Donnell and Brendan O’Sullivan points saw Austin Stacks over the line.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: D Mannix (0-4, 1f), S O’Callaghan (0-3), M O’Donnell and C Horan (0-2 each), P O’Sullivan’s, B O’Sullivan’s and S Quilter (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Gaeil: D O’Connor (0-6 frees), J Sheehan, (1-0(, J Barry (1f) and D Bourke (0-1 each).

AUSTIN STACKS: B Quilter; C Griffin, B Shanahan, P O’Sullivan; G Horan, J O’Shea, C Jordan; J O’Connor, M O’Donnell; A Heinrich, M O’Gara, C Horan; S Quilter, S O’Callaghan, D Mannix.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for J O’Connor (18), D Casey for B Shanahan (40), R Shanahan for J O’Shea (40), W Guthrie for S Quilter (45), K Donaghy for B Quilter (56).

NA GAEIL: D Burns: J Doyle, N O’Mahony, E O’Connor; F Barry, D Bourke, E Doody; J Barry, D O’Connor; A Barry, D Goggin, J O’Connor; K O’Donovan, J Sheehan, J Bourke.

Subs: T Ó hAinifín for K O’Donovan (38), D Reen for A Barry (50), L Barrett for J O’Connor (53), R O’Sullivan for J Doyle (59), Dan O’Connor for D Goggin (62).

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar).