12 All-Star nominations for champions Limerick

Twelve of Limerick’s All-Ireland winning team have been nominated for PwC All-Stars, three of them long-listed for the fifth season in a row.

Gunning for a fifth consecutive All-Star, Seán Finn is included as are his team-mates Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane who have not been outside the 45 since their 2018 All-Ireland success.

The team’s total this year is three less than their 2018 and ‘21 collections as champions and two fewer than their 2020 representation. Of the 15 that began July’s decider against Kilkenny, the trio to miss out are Dan Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan and Graeme Mulcahy.

Five of the defence along with goalkeeper Nickie Quaid make the cut. Mike Casey returns to the honours list for the first time since 2019 after his cruciate difficulties. Hurler of the year contenders Barry Nash and Diarmuid Byrnes and captain Declan Hannon are the others.

After William O’Donoghue in midfield, All-Ireland final man of the match Gearóid Hegarty is aiming for a third straight All-Star as is Hayes albeit in a new position and Tom Morrissey. Inside them, Gillane and Seamus Flanagan are also in the shake-up.

Eight of the 11 Limerick men who won All-Stars in 2021 are nominated, the odd ones out being O’Donovan, Cian Lynch whose season was ravaged by injury and Peter Casey, who only return from a cruciate injury during the championship.

Runners-up Kilkenny have eight nominations, the same total as semi-finalists Clare and Galway, although that may reflect the unprecedented three defeats the Cats suffered despite their brave display in going down to Limerick.

Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy will look to repeat his All-Star of last year and he is accompanied by first-timer Mikey Butler and Eoin Cody, who are both young hurler of the year contenders, Huw Lawlor, captain Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid, the third hurler of the year candidate.

Clare’s fine Munster campaign is acknowledged with a haul of eight led by skipper Tony Kelly who claimed an All-Star last season. Paul Flanagan, Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon and David McInerney join him as do David Fitzgerald and Shane O’Donnell. It is a handsome haul for The Banner, their biggest since 2013 when 13 nominees followed their annexing of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Galway’s total is one shy of their spoils when they lost the 2018 All-Ireland final. The Leinster runners-up are featured in the form of goalkeeper Éanna Murphy, captain Daithí Burke, Fintan Burke, brothers Cathal and Pádraic Mannion, Tom Monaghan, Joseph Cooney and Conor Whelan.

Having rescued their season with provincial victories against Waterford and Tipperary before reaching the last six, Cork are honoured with three nominations, young hurler of the year possibility Ciarán Joyce, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Robbie O’Flynn.

Fellow All-Ireland quarter-finalists Wexford are next with two for Damien Reck and captain Lee Chin. Tipperary and Waterford are represented by Noel McGrath and Dessie Hutchinson respectively. Dublin and Westmeath freetakers Donal Burke and Killian Doyle have also been chosen.

Outside of Limerick, there are eight hurlers included for the second year in a row – Kilkenny's Murphy, Lawlor, Deegan, Reid and Cody, Clare’s Kelly, Waterford’s Hutchinson and Wexford’s Chin. It is the third season in succession, the sixth in seven years, that Munster counties have had more nominations than those from Leinster.

Kilkenny legend Reid is a hurler of the year candidate for the fourth time having won the accolade in 2015. His Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Cody could make history by becoming the first hurler to claim three young player of the year awards although he faces stiff competition by colleague Butler and Joyce who excelled for Cork in his debut senior season.

The hurling team will be announced on the All-Stars gala night in Dublin on Friday, October 28.