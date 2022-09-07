He was taken away in an ambulance - the GAA needs to reflect on that’ – Alan Dillon

THE Deputy Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Sport has condemned the GAA for the 'radio silence' from Croke Park following the “heinous and disgusting” incident which left referee Kevin Naughton hospitalised last week.

Deputy Alan Dillon described the Association’s disciplinary sanctions as “soft and light” and said it must now reflect on the situation following the attack on the match official at a Roscommon U17 game between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s on August 31.

The former Mayo captain also questioned what follow through there has been after another major refereeing abuse incident, in which referee Jerome Henry was horrifically abused and threatened during the Connacht Club Championship semi-final last December.

The match official had to be escorted from the pitch by stewards and officials after he was confronted by Mountbellew-Moylough players following their defeat to Padraig Pearses in the provincial match at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

“We’ve now had two very serious incidents, the first in relation to the Connacht club match when Jerome Henry suffered an extreme level of abuse by management and players towards him and we still haven’t had any follow through in relation to that incident,” said Dep Dillon.

“Then we’ve had the incident in Roscommon last week in an U17 match and it is radio silence in what is being done to address that issue.

“I mean he was taken away by ambulance and any governing body would need to reflect on this and what measures are activated to deal with such a heinous and disgusting incident.

“Also, what impact did this incident last week have on the players, the supporters and the management who witnessed it?

“Certainly the referee’s welfare needs to be paramount in terms of the protocols (that are in place) especially in terms of the physical abuse and there must be a procedure in place to deal with that.”

Deputy Dillon said he questioned the GAA’s Director General Tom Ryan previously about the lack of meaningful disciplinary measures in the game, at a previous Oireachtas hearing late last year.

The politician said he was skeptical of the system of reporting of such incidents at GAA matches, where there appears to be a statistical imbalance on reports filed by referees versus actual matches played.

“Previously I did question Tom Ryan in terms of the soft sanction and disciplinary measures that the GAA imposed which in the past did seem to be somewhat light,” he continued. “That is certainly somewhat of a challenge that they need to address, and if you look at sanctions (that are imposed) and the speed at which they issue them, it can certainly take a long, long time. (Tom Ryan) admitted that under-reporting was an issue.”

Deputy Dillon was particularly concerned about the levels of reporting on a ‘county by county’ basis and whether the reason for such a low number of reports being submitted was part of a coordinated effort on how statistics are generated.

He added that the “match incidents that have come into the public domain” are only the ones that have been reported, and questioned the true extent of the problem in GAA.”

The Irish Examiner reported last month that a new set of severe sanctions had been introduced by the FAI to coincide with the new winter amateur soccer season, in which bans of up to three years (and longer) can be imposed for severe levels of abuse.

“The FAI has been very proactive - they’ve got buy in from the referees committee and brought it to their disciplinary control unit - that level of structure isn’t in the GAA and it needs to look at best practices,” he added.

“We’ve heard nothing from the GAA in terms of measures.”

The Joint Committee on Sport has threatened national governing bodies with a suspension of funds for those organisations which fail to tackle incidents of abuse against match officials and players, but is still awaiting communication from the GAA.

The Irish Examiner understands that the committee is likely to call sporting bodies to present evidence of what is being done to deal with issue once the Dail resumes in the coming weeks.