Brian Cody makes quick return to sidelines with James Stephens

The former Kilkenny boss will be part of the backroom team for The Village. 
AT HOME: Brian Cody, manager of Davy Russell's Best, during the Hurling for Cancer Research 2022 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge recently. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 12:04

Brian Cody's break from the sideline didn't last long. 

The former Kilkenny boss stepped down from the intercounty job after defeat to Limerick in this year's All-Ireland SHC final. 

The decision came after 24 seasons in charge of the Cats, in which he won an incredible 11 All-Ireland titles. 

Now, Cody has returned to take up a role with his club, James Stephens.

‘The Village’ are managed by Seamus Dwyer and skippered by Cody’s son Diarmuid. Former Laois boss John Sugrue is also involved in the set-up. 

The club -- who last won a county championship in 2011 -- face a relegation semi-final/championship round 1 encounter with Lisdowney next time out. 

The Larchfield outfit were beaten by O’Loughlin Gaels in theoir championship opener and came up short against Dickboro last weekend. 

