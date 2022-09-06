Brian Cody makes quick return to sidelines with James Stephens

Brian Cody's break from the sideline didn't last long.

The former Kilkenny boss stepped down from the intercounty job after defeat to Limerick in this year's All-Ireland SHC final.

The decision came after 24 seasons in charge of the Cats, in which he won an incredible 11 All-Ireland titles.

Now, Cody has returned to take up a role with his club, James Stephens.

‘The Village’ are managed by Seamus Dwyer and skippered by Cody’s son Diarmuid. Former Laois boss John Sugrue is also involved in the set-up.

The club -- who last won a county championship in 2011 -- face a relegation semi-final/championship round 1 encounter with Lisdowney next time out.

The Larchfield outfit were beaten by O’Loughlin Gaels in theoir championship opener and came up short against Dickboro last weekend.