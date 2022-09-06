Referees expected to fulfill forthcoming matches in Roscommon

The referees’ strike in Roscommon is not expected to extend beyond last weekend, sources have told the Irish Examiner.

Although there is hope in the county and the province of Connacht that a zero-tolerance example has been set and other counties will act similarly if referees are put in harm’s way by team management or members, it is expected Roscommon match officials will fulfil forthcoming matches to which they are assigned.

Referees withdrew services in protest after referee Kevin Naughton was hospitalised following an exchange with a team official who entered the playing area in a minor game between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan last Wednesday.

It is anticipated Roscommon GAA’s competitions control committee will impose a heavy sanction on receipt of referee Naughton’s report of the game, which was abandoned after he fell to the ground and an ambulance was called.

There are some concerns among national GAA officials that the actions of Roscommon’s referees could spark a series of strikes this autumn and upset fixture schedules if there are further flashpoints. However, it is believed assurances have been given that rules regarding the treatment of referees will be tightened in the future.

Meanwhile, Munster GAA referees committee chairman Johnny Sexton has called on the association to “get behind” match officials “once and for all”.

In a social media post accompanying a photo of a referee and the caption “I support ALL referees – stop referee abuse now”, the Ballyea man and former inter-county hurling referee said solidarity should be shown to those who give up their spare time to take charge of games.

He wrote: “Please support our GAA referees who give up their free time to officiate the games throughout the length and breadth of Ireland. These men and women are out doing this only for the love of the game and not for the small financial gains that they receive.

“Like everyone, I have seen the video clip of the referee lying on the ground. I would ask everyone to please share my picture below to show awareness that referees are someone’s father, son, brother, mother, daughter or sister. The GAA must get behind these officials once and for all.”

In an interview with The Irish Times on Saturday, GAA president Larry McCarthy admitted the organisation could have done more for encouraging more people to become referees.

“We probably should have addressed referees more quickly, certainly in terms of boosting recruitment. Perhaps if I reflect on the last 18 months, knowing what I know now, that is something I would have started to push a little bit harder, recruiting and making sure there are young referees coming through and that they are getting opportunities.”

Elsewhere, Laois GAA are awaiting word from Willie Maher about becoming their new senior hurling manager. As the Irish Examiner reported last week, the Tipperary native, who is currently managing Kilkenny club Bennettsbridge, had been a firm contender for the role and has since been offered a two-year term with the option of a third.