Cork PSFC: Nemo Rangers top Clonalkilty in damp squib

Nemo Rangers 0-8 Clonakilty 0-7

With the greatest of respect to those on Nemo Rangers’ side of the knockout draw, Paul O’Donovan’s charges will know theirs is a most navigable path to the county final.

How could they not when their two main rivals for the Andy Scannell Cup – reigning champions the Barr’s and 2020 beaten finalists Castlehaven – are on the far side of the draw.

2020 champions Nemo, who were one of two teams to emerge from the group phase with a 100% record, will meet Carbery Rangers in the quarter-finals, the winners of that game playing whoever comes through the Ballincollig-Carbery quarter-final.

Having failed to emerge from their group last year, Nemo now have every chance of being involved on the concluding day of action this time around.

Their involvement in the knockout stages was already secured going into yesterday’s final round of group action. Clon, similarly, would have known before throw-in that their fate was as good as sealed given they needed a win, as well as a Newcestown victory over Castlehaven, to sneak through – a most unlikely endgame, and one that unsurprisingly didn’t materialise.

What all this contributed to, though, was a fixture lacking real intensity, lacking real cut and thrust.

And so because the fare was most forgettable and because Group C played out as expected, we’re going to prioritise the post-match reaction over the match itself. Nemo, as you’ll shortly read, were deeply dissatisfied at having to play premier intermediate and premier senior games back-to-back at Bandon yesterday afternoon.

It was a situation not at all to their liking.

“We were the only club in the county affected by the fixtures today. We had appealed to the county board when the fixtures came out in March, we got onto them straightaway. They more or less ignored us,” said manager Paul O’Donovan.

“The logistics of trying to organise ourselves today was extremely difficult. If we had an injury there and I had to ask a guy who had just come off the pitch in the premier intermediate game to go back on in our game, the possibility of injuries for him are through the roof. It would have been an injustice to bring them on because the risk of injury.” O’Donovan’s reluctance to expose any of the premier intermediate players to potential injury meant he made just one substitution across the hour.

Although the Trabeg men played into the breeze in the first period, they would have been disgusted to go in at the break three down given their majority possession share and the number of chances created.

Nemo finished the half with eight wides, six of which were kicked in the opening 17 minutes. There was at least two more that dropped short, these 10 missed opportunities highlighting the level of squandery by O’Donovan’s side.

Jack Horgan and Luke Connolly had Nemo 0-2 to 0-1 in front on four minutes, but they’d add only one further white flag across the remaining 26 minutes of the opening half.

Conor Daly’s second point for Clon on 18 minutes was their first since his opener in the 20th second, the centre-forward tagging on two more before the call for half-time. Also on target was Gearoid Barry and centre-back Eoghan Deasy to hand last year’s beaten finalists a double-scores 0-6 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

It was one they were ultimately unable to protect, however.

Nemo’s conversion rate was significantly improved in the second period, reeling off as they did five on the bounce - Mark Cronin (0-3, 0-1 free), Ciaran McCartan, and Paul Kerrigan the providers – between the 40th and 54th minute.

Clon sub Sean McEvoy kicked their one and only second-half point on 56 minutes, but they were unable to fashion an equaliser late on.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin (0-3, 0-1 free); C McCartan, J Horgan, P Kerrigan, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: C Daly (0-4, 0-1 free); E Deasy, S McEvoy, G Barry (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, M Hill; C McCartan, K O’Donovan, K Fulignati; A O’Donovan, J Horgan; L Horgan, P Kerrigan, C Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly.

Subs: R Dalton for Fulignati (44).

Clonakilty: M White; D Lowney, T Clancy, D Peet; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy, M Shanley; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; G Barry, C Daly, O Bancroft; N Barrett, C Keneally, J O’Mahony.

Subs: S McEvoy for Barrett (HT); R Mannix for O’Mahony (49).

Referee: J Bermingham.