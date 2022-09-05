Waterford SHC: Something different stirring for Mount Sion?

Waterford SHC semi-final: Mount Sion 1-19 De La Salle 2-12

Mount Sion manager John Meaney senses there is a change in his group this season as they qualified for the club’s first final in eight years.

A Reuben Halloran De La Salle goal in the 58th minute made it an awkward finish for Mount Sion who had been leading by five points but scores from Austin Gleeson and Martin O’Neill, who between them conjured 1-8 in the second half, kept their city rivals at bay.

“Look, this is our fourth semi-final in four years,” said Meaney. “We’ve been consistent. We’ve lost by four points, a point the second year, two points last year so you start asking questions as a group. We didn’t talk about it, but we just sensed that there was something different. We have had great help on board and anything the players were asked they did it in spades and they got their just rewards.”

O’Neill’s 33rd-minute goal owed plenty to Alan Kirwan’s quick-thinking in passing into his team-mate rather than adding to his personal total of three points. It propelled Mount Sion into a six-point advantage but it was whittled back to two six minutes later as Halloran, who was excellent with and without possession, cleverly allowed a ball run through to Eddie Meaney to find the net.

The margin was a single point going into the final 10 minutes of normal time when Gleeson and O’Neill took over. A quick one-two free was all that Gleeson needed to fire over from the left wing and he added another after Evan Curran and O’Neill found their range.

Halloran’s goal brought Mount Sion hurtling back to terra firma, although there was some fortune about it as Kirwan appeared to be upended at the other end just as he had an opening to put the game out of De La Salle’s reach.

Instead, referee Thomas Walsh allowed the play to continue, much to the disgruntlement of the Mount Sion sideline. “We thought we should have had a free for Alan Kirwan when he had a goal chance,” said Meaney. “He was on the ground, it was played on and they got their goal but, look, we hung on and I’m delighted for the lads.”

Mount Sion led 0-4 to 0-1 in the seventh minute before De La Salle settled and were on level terms midway through the half. Both teams were guilty of wayward shooting towards the end of the half but some of the individual battles were enthralling.

In particular, the duel between Waterford team-mates Gleeson and Jack Fagan caught most people’s attention, Fagan initially taking up Gleeson at left wing-forward. Fagan often forayed forward and was close to scoring a 14th-minute goal when he moved free of the former hurler of the year only for Mount Sion goalkeeper Ian O’Regan to pull off a spectacular denial.

Halloran sent over the resultant 65 to square the game but Mount Sion began to take advantage of the wind in the final quarter. Gleeson and Owen Whelan put them two clear and the sharp Kirwan sent over a brace of scores after an Eddie Barrett score to make it 0-9 to 0-6 at the turnaround.

Gleeson and O’Neill will rightly get the plaudits for this victory but Kirwan, for his shooting in the first half and playmaking in the second, deserves credit too. On top of teeing up O’Neill for his goal and that late opportunity that went abegging, he assisted Jamie Gleeson for a 38th-minute chance that was foiled by Kevin Moran’s perfectly-timed hook.

And so as it was in 2014 Ballygunner provide the opposition next Sunday. Mount Sion will believe there is plenty more in them, especially after running them to two points in last year’s semi-final.

Darragh O’Sullivan’s Ballygunner will be determined to join Mount Sion and Erin's Own as the third nine-in-a-row SHC winning team and Meaney expects it will a motivation for the All-Ireland champions. “We know who we’re facing. They’re county champions the last eight times. We’re not going to talk about what they are probably going to talk about.”

Scorers for Mount Sion: A. Gleeson (0-6, 3 frees); M. O’Neill (1-3); A. Kirwan (0-3); O. Whelan, S. Roche (0-2 each); J. Meaney, J. Gleeson, E. Curran (0-1 each).

Scorers for De La Salle: R. Halloran (1-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); E. Meaney (1-0); B. Cunningham (0-2); T. Douglas, E. Barrett, C. McCann, J. Dillon, T. Moran, J. Fagan (0-1 each).

MOUNT SION: I. O’Regan; P.J. Fanning, L. O’Brien, M. Daykin; Martin F. O’Neill, S. O’Neill, B. Flanagan; S. Roche, E. Curran; A. Kirwan, O. Whelan, A. Gleeson; J. Meaney, Martin O’Neill, J. Gleeson.

Subs for Mount Sion: P. Penkert for P.J. Fanning (41); D. Burke for J. Meaney (42).

DE LA SALLE: S. O’Brien; L. Wall, A. Farrell, T. Moran; S. O’Neill; J. Fagan, E. Madigan, K. Moran; E. Barrett, J. Dillon; C. McCann, R. Halloran, E. Meaney; B. Cunningham, T. Douglas.

Subs for De La Salle: S. Carton for B. Cunningham (34); D. Kenneally for E. Madigan (inj 46).

Referee: T. Walsh (Modeligo).