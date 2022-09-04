Loughrea send title warning in Galway

Loughrea, who bridged a 65-year gap in 2006 when they won their second Galway SHC title but who have lost five other finals in the past 19 seasons, sent out a title warning as they maintained their perfect start to this season’s campaign.

Loughrea, bolstered by several underage county stars coming through at senior level, chalked up their third win of the campaign with an impressive 2-20 to 1-13 win over a Gort side who are in trouble after falling to their third loss.

A goal from Anthony Burns just before the interval pushed Loughrea 1-12 to 0-7 in front at the break and they never looked like relinquishing the lead in another impressive display.

The opening two rounds of the Galway championship failed to produce a draw but there were two this weekend. County player Tom Monaghan struck a late equaliser for Craughwell to draw 1-14 to 0-17 against unbeaten Cappataggle. A goal from Shane Dolan saw Craughwell lead 1-6 to 0-7 at the break in a good contest.

The match of the weekend came in the other draw. Three decades ago the Cooney brothers backboned Sarsfields to successive All-Ireland club titles and on Sunday three sons of Joe Cooney helped them salvage a 3-16 to 1-22 draw with Clarinbridge.

Evan Niland again led the way for Clarinbridge as they sought their third win but two goals from Kevin Cooney hauled Sarsfields back into contention. A fortuitous goal and a string of points pushed Clarinbridge in front before John Cooney hit the net but after Sean Kilduff looked like he got a stoppage-time winner, the eldest Cooney, Joseph, struck a wonder point from the sideline to level.

Champions St Thomas’ continue to lead that group but they had to dig deep against pointless Castlegar before they secured their third win and another step towards a fifth title in a row.

Ger Farragher, now 39 and 11 years since his last game for Galway, hit 0-11 for Castlebar but a goal from Conor Cooney in a 1-8 haul and a late strike from Damien McGlynn in his 1-3 total secured a 2-19 to 0-19 win for the champions.

Joe Canning hit 0-10 as Portumna chalked up their third win by defeating Padraig Pearses by 1-19 to 2-11, with Declan McLaughlin getting Portumns’a first goal of the campaign, while a goal from Cian Folan helped Moycullen secure their third win when they defeated a Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry side for whom Shane Moloney hit 2-9 in a 1-20 to 2-14 outcome.

Kilnadeema-Leitrim ended Oranmore-Maree’s perfect start by 1-25 to 2-17 while Donal Parr again the led way as former All-Ireland champions Athenry condemned Beagh to a third loss by 0-21 to 0-17.

Turloughmore got their campaign back on track after their loss to Clarinbridge when first-half goals from Barry Callanan and Sean Loftis helped them impressively beat Killimordaly by 2-20 to 0-12.

Ronan Murphy struck a hat-trick and Jason Flynn also found the net as Tommy Larkins beat Kilconieron by 4-17 to 0-17, while goals from Padraic Mannion and Sean Bleahane were not enough to prevent Ahascragh-Fohenagh’s third loss as they went down by 1-24 to 2-9 against Liam Mellows.

Late points from former county player Iarla Tannian and Jason Kennedy secured a 2-14 to 1-15 win for Ardrahan over Mullagh in a game where they were level seven times.