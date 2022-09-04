Efficient Castlehaven get the job done against Newcestown

Castlehaven 3-12

Newcestown 1-9

Group C in the Bons Secours Cork PSFC was dubbed the ‘Group of Death’ on its inception, but in the end, it worked itself out along expected lines as Castlehaven joined Nemo Rangers in the quarter-finals with a thoroughly professional win over Newcestown at a wind-swept Rossmore on Sunday.

After defeating Clonakilty and losing to Nemo in a classic, the Haven’s fate was very much in their own hands going into this local derby, and, truth be told, there was never a sniff of them letting their grip on their destiny slip here against an injury riddled Newcestown who will now face into a relegation playoff against Éire Óg.

There was a lot for Castlehaven to be happy with, from the form of Mark Collins at midfield to their spread of scorers that saw their half-back line and midfield contribute 1-5. But manager James McCarthy was just happy to be through to the second stage of the competition.

“They were three tough teams, and there hasn’t been much between ourselves and Newcestown over the years. They’re missing a few with injuries and stuff, but we’re happy. What we’re happy the most about is getting into the quarterfinals, getting back to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, getting young fellas in there, getting more experience. This is our third year in-a-row there, and we’re happy with that.”

The Haven had the aid of a strong wind from the off, but they didn’t let the elements dictate their style of play. They were patient, and happy to turn Newcestown over and hit them on the break, with Collins running the game from the middle of the field.

Considering Newcestown’s travails, they needed to lead from the front and though Edmund Kenneally put them ahead early on, they were rueful of Tadhg Twomey’s effort that flashed wide moments before.

Successive points from Rory Maguire and Collins put the Haven in front before Luke Meade levelled matters at 0-2 each with twelve minutes played. The imperious Collins then gave the Haven a lead that they would never relinquish. Things nearly got worse for Newcestown only for Christopher White to save brilliantly from Michael Hurley, but Brian Hurley was to make to mistake moments later as he registered the Haven’s first goal, racing through after dispossessing Sean O’Donovan.

Hurley then traded frees with Richard O’Sullivan before Rory Maguires finished a flowing Haven move involving Conor and Jack Cahalane and Michael Hurley to the net to give his side a commanding lead. Collins and Cathal Maguire then pushed them further clear before another free from Kenneally left Newcestown trailing by 2-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Newcestown’s cause received a boost on the resumption when Twomey goaled following good work by Jack Meade and Gearóid O’Donovan, but the Haven never let them get closer than that as they outscored them by 0-5 to 0-1 across the next twenty minutes. Twomey was on target for Newcestown while Brian Hurley (2), Cathal Maguire, Michael Hurley and Conor Cahalane pointed for the Haven.

A brace of points from Luke Meade gave his side some respite, but the final nail in their coffin came when Conor Cahalane fed Michael Hurley who slipped home the Haven’s third goal to make it 3-11 to 1-7 with five to play.

There was still time for Cathal Maguire to kick his third for the Haven and for Richard O’Sullivan and Conor Goggin to point for Newcestown, but there was nothing to stop the Haven from booking a date with Mallow, a challenge that McCarthy is wary of.

“Mallow are a big strong physical team, playing very well this year. Anyone can beat anyone in the quarter-finals, we’re delighted to be there, and we’ll just work hard for the next two weeks and see where it will take us.”

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley (1-3, 0-3f), M Hurley, R Maguire (1-1 each), M Collins, C Maguire (0-3 each), C Cahalane (0-1).

Scorers for Newcestown: T Twomey (1-1), L Meade (0-3), E Kenneally, R O’Sullivan (0-2f each), C Goggin (0-1).

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymor; J O’Regan, R Walsh, R Maguire; C Nolan, Damien Cahalane, T O’Mahony; M Collins (c), C Cahalane; R Whelton, B Hurley, R Minihane; J Cahalane, M Hurley, C Maguire.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for R Whelton (half-time), A Whelton for Minihane (59), S Walsh for Nolan, K O’Donovan for M Hurley, D Whelton for R Walsh, Darragh Cahalane for C Cahalane (all 60).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; S O’Sullivan, G O’Donovan, C Twomey; M Kennelly, M McSweeney, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, S O’Donovan (c); D McAree, C Dinneen, J Meade; L Meade, T Twomey, E Kenneally.

Subs: J Kelleher for S O’Sullivan (4, injured), N Kelly for Dinneen (24, injured), O Walsh for McAree (half-time), F Keane for Collins, C Goggin for Kenneally (55).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).