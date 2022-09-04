Ballygunner click into gear second half to march on in drive for nine

Waterford SHC: Ballygunner 2-17 Roanmore 0-12

Ballygunner remain on course for a record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford SHC title after a powerful second-half display in this semi-final in Walsh Park.

The All-Ireland champions were out of sorts in the opening period but were outstanding after the restart and were six points up before Roanmore improved their half-time total.

The result was all but confirmed in the 46th minute when starlet Patrick Fitzgerald, a first-half substitute, was found in the corner and rounded his man to finish to the net with a bouncing shot. There was a question of a Ballygunner foul in the build-up but there was no doubt about their dominance in the second half.

Roanmore managed just four points from play and and there was over 40 minutes of action between their second and third efforts, both of them provided by Lee Hearne.

With the backing of the breeze, Roanmore managed just two first-half points from play but they were unfortunate to be behind at the interval, 1-5 to 0-7.

The goal, converted by Dessie Hutchinson and teed up by the lively Kevin Mahony, came in the 17th minute and against the run of play. Roanmore had been leading by three after Gavin O’Brien sent over three consecutive frees.

Roanmore went ahead through another O’Brien free in the 19th minute but didn’t score for the remainder of the half and some of their momentum was lost to a string of frees put wide by O’Brien.

After Conor Shehan levelled the game with his second point, Hutchinson had a low percentage shot saved by Jack Chester in the 24th minute. However, Hutchinson was able to finish out the half with a beautiful effort on the half-hour mark.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-8, 6 frees, 1 65); D. Hutchinson (1-2); P. Fitzgerald (1-2); E. Sheahan, K. Mahony (0-2 each); T. O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Roanmore: G. O’Brien (0-8, frees); L. Hearne (0-2); E. Flynn (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny (j-c), B. Coughlan, T. Foley; Philip Mahony, S. O’Sullivan; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; T. O’Sullivan, M. Mahony, P. Hogan; D. Hutchinson (j-c), K. Mahony, Pauric Mahony.

Subs for Ballygunner: P. Fitzgerald for R. Power (inj 26); B. O’Keeffe for T. O’Sullivan (54);

ROANMORE: J. Chester; F. McGrath, C. Chester, C. Wadding; D. Walsh, R. Furlong, D. Hayes; Billy Nolan, C. Dempsey; E. Flynn, G. O’Brien, Brian Nolan (c); L. Hearne, S. Mackey, C. Ryan.

Subs for Roanmore: E. O’Toole for C. Dempsey (inj 44); I. Chester for D. Hayes (48); S. Burke for B. Nolan (inj 50).

Referee: N. Barry (Passage).