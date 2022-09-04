Watch: Cork Senior Football Championship action - Mallow v Douglas

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch the Páirc Uí Rinn showdown and stay up to date on action around the grounds. 
MAIN EVENT: Mallow V Douglas throws in at 4, while we'll have reporters around the grounds. 

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 15:00
Adrian Russell

We're almost down to the business end of the Cork county football championship. 

And with today's fixtures determining if it'll be the knockout stages or disappointment for clubs, subscribers to the Irish Examiner can follow the action live this afternoon as it all shakes out. 

Our cameras are at Páirc Uí Rinn for the Premier SFC meeting of Mallow and Douglas, with all four sides in the group still in with a shout of progressing to the quarter finals.

Liam Aherne will be joined on commentary by Brian Cuthbert and Colm O'Neill while Patrick Mulcahy will keep us all informed n the other Premier SFC games plus reflect on who's progressing from the Premier IFC grade.

Subscribers or pay-per-view customers of the Irish Examiner can watch all the twists and turns without leaving their sofa as we follow the action.

Coverage kicks off at 3.30, and all the details for access to the action are here.

