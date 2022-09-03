The big sweat: Ilen Rovers escape as Newmarket face relegation play-off with Bandon

No progress to the knockout phase for the Baltimore men but crucially they avoid a second successive relegation
The big sweat: Ilen Rovers escape as Newmarket face relegation play-off with Bandon

Ilen Rovers'   Dan McEoin takes on Newmarket's Mikey Browne during the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Cloughduv. 

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 21:46
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork SAFC: Ilen Rovers 0-14 Newmarket 0-13

EVEN though Ilen Rovers didn’t qualify for the knockout stage of the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Cloughduv on Saturday, the round 3 result was about so much more. After a tough few years battling relegation - relegated from Premier SFC last year - the victory ensures the men from Baltimore maintain their Senior A status.

In this Group A, where Clyda Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa progress, Ilen Rovers (2 pts) finish ahead of Newmarket (1), meaning it is last season’s Premier IFC titleholders who must prepare for a relegation battle with Bandon.

This was real edge of the seat stuff. Ilen were two points behind at half-time. They regained the lead midway through the second-half, and in a nail-biting finish Sean O’Donovan - who came back on after being earlier substituted having been sick yesterday - pushed them 0-14 to 0-12 up in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Substitute Ryan O’Keeffe’s 67th minute point left just one between them. But resilient Ilen survived. 

Ilen trailed 0-5 to 0-7 at the break. It was their deadly second-half display that got them over the line. Inspired substitute Alan Holland and Dan McEoin, who shared eight points, were instrumental in turning the game in their favour. So too, hard-working midfielder Peadar O’Driscoll.

In a crucial ten minute spell after the interval, they outscored Newmarket five points to one. With five minutes remaining, they had moved 0-13 to 0-10 in front.

Newmarket, who started without injured duo TJ Brosnan (captain) and Daniel Culloty (introduced), reduced the deficit to one through their target man and top-scorer Conor O’Keeffe.

But O’Donovan came to Ilen’s rescue with Ryan O’Keeffe’s late effort not enough.

And this, despite Ilen Rovers losing Adrian O’Driscoll to a black card at the death.

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: A Holland (2 frees) and D McEoin (frees) (0-4 each), S O’Donovan (0-3, 0-1 free), M Sheehy (0-2), D Hegarty (0-1).

Scorers for Newmarket: C O’Keeffe (0-8, 0-7 frees), B O’Connor (0-2), A Browne, B Daly and R O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; P Minehane, S Minehane, S Carey; D Coakley, D Collins, C O’Driscoll; P O’Driscoll, D Hegarty; A O’Driscoll, D McEoin, M Sheehy; J Collins (Capt), S O’Donovan, B Collins.

Subs: A Holland for S O’Donovan (22), C Harrington for S Minehane (26 inj), S O’Donovan for D Hegarty (48).

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; D Norton, G Forde, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D Cottrell, K O’Sullivan, A Browne; D O’Keeffe, C O’Keeffe, B O’Connor (Capt).

Subs: C Buttimer for D Cottrell (41), D Culloty for K O’Sullivan (41), R O’Keeffe for D O’Keeffe (45), P Browne for B O’Connor (52 inj).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).

More in this section

St Nick's relegated from Intermediate grade as quarter-final pairings confirmed in Cork St Nick's relegated from Intermediate grade as quarter-final pairings confirmed in Cork
St Michael's secure direct passage into Senior Football semis St Michael's secure direct passage into Senior Football semis
O'Callaghan the hero as Clyda's late show secures semi-final spot O'Callaghan the hero as Clyda's late show secures semi-final spot
The big sweat: Ilen Rovers escape as Newmarket face relegation play-off with Bandon

Watch: Cork Senior A Football Championship action - St Michael's v Bishopstown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices