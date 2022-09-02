Sambo warns GAA to appoint hurling chief with teeth

Terence “Sambo” McNaughton has called on the GAA to show conviction and finally appoint a director of hurling.

The Antrim legend was part of Liam Sheedy’s Hurling 2020 committee that seven years ago recommended the role be created to ensure “strong oversight” in growing the numbers participating in the game.

The GAA thought otherwise and instead advertised a national hurling development manager’s position, which Martin Fogarty held from 2016 until last year. However, there are no immediate, if any plans to replace the former Kilkenny selector, which McNaughton finds troubling. The 1991 All-Star also believes Fogarty’s job description didn’t give him enough power.

“Things could be done to address the problems very easily if the GAA would just grow a set and appoint a person with gravitas who would have no issue in telling people exactly what they think of them and have the support to do that.

“The director of hurling needs to be getting into Ulster and saying, ‘No, Sambo, that’s a lot of shite’ or ‘that’s a good idea’. They should be able to walk into a county and tell them they’re putting too much of the funding from Croke Park into football, those types of things.

“The director should have the complete backing of Croke Park. Rather than diluting the position, I think it’s a position that should be given more teeth. They should have the power to say, ‘Right, your development squads aren’t doing right. This is not the way to do it, this is not what we call full participation, and this is the way you can change it’.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here. It’s a game that people love to watch and more and more parents want their kids involved in sport. It shouldn’t be that hard to do it. I’ve spent a lot of time coaching kids hurling. It’s not hard to get them to play it.”

The Hurling 2020 group advised that an external consultancy organisation be asked to produce “a best practice template to be used as a blueprint to share with all counties”.

It continued: “The role of this (director of hurling) person will be to monitor the implementation of the template versus pre-ordained goals agreed by each county. The Director of Hurling will have the power to withhold funding should aspects of the template not take place to their satisfaction based on very clear guidelines.

“We do not see the role of the Director of Hurling to be involved in hands-on coaching of Hurling but rather to oversee the investment of money into the game of hurling and to ensure a Return on Investment with a view to improving the standard of hurling across the board.”

McNaughton doesn’t want to see another good hurling man expected to be a zealot preaching the good word at the coalface. “We had (national hurling co-ordinator) Paudie Butler who was a mobile coach and did a lot of coaching work with teams. Martin did too but looked at structures and schools in the weaker counties and how they could promote hurling.

“Rather than coaching sessions in a club, it’s the structures that need to be looked at. Gaelfast is not working and a director of hurling should have the authority to ask why it isn’t and have the ability to do something about it.”

At least Antrim’s solid league form in Division 1 these last couple of years, on top of qualifying for the 2023 Liam MacCarthy Cup, has silenced the calls for a combined “Team Ulster”. McNaughton argues it was a poor idea that shouldn’t have been entertained as much as it was.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful but it was something people talked about to fill time on TV. It was a bullshit idea. If somebody could tell me the advantage of taking the best players from Tyrone and putting them into an Ulster team I would listen.

“The five best players in Tyrone would get into an Ulster panel but what would happen to Tyrone hurling then? Tyrone hurling’s biggest problem is Tyrone football and you remove the best hurlers from the county and it weakens Tyrone hurling even more. God rest him, Damian Casey, but you can imagine the hole he has left behind and he is one player. Taking another four would be a nightmare.

“It was an idea that was never thought through, it was a flippant remark that was discussed a lot in the dead season when there was nothing else to talk about.”