Donegal search goes on with Malachy O'Rourke out of running

Ger Brennan has also pulled out of contention for Monaghan job
Former Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 21:09
John Fogarty

Malachy O’Rourke and Ger Brennan are reportedly out of the running for the respective senior football positions in Donegal and Monaghan.

Former Monaghan and Fermanagh boss O’Rourke had been mentioned as a leading contender to replace Declan Bonner in Donegal but has ruled himself out of the running. O’Rourke, who brought Monaghan to two Ulster SFC titles, guided Glen to their first Derry SF championship last season and remains in charge of the Watty Graham’s side.

It was claimed earlier this week that Dublin’s 2011 All-Ireland SFC winner Brennan could be recommended to succeed Seamus McEnaney but he has also pulled out of contention for the role. Brennan is currently managing Kildare outfit Moorefield and previously assisted Niall Carew in Carlow.

Brennan’s old Dublin teammate Jason Sherlock has twice been linked with the Monaghan position but speculation has since cooled, and the Division 1 county are now almost 10 weeks without a manager.

Meanwhile, Westmeath agreed on a sub-committee to recommend a new senior football manager at their county board meeting on Thursday night following Jack Cooney’s decision to step down last week. Anthony Cunningham, who stepped away from Roscommon last month, is among the leading candidates for the position.

Pre-season competitions are expected to take place again prior to the 2023 season with a collective inter-county return date for all anticipated for early December as was the case last year. With places in the new Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages up for grabs in next year’s Allianz Football League, several counties will be keen to be up and running quickly.

Elsewhere, Kerry’s Mark O’Connor has not been included in the Geelong match-day squad for their AFL qualifying final against Collingwood on Saturday. The defender, who only last month signed a new two-year contract, has featured in 19 of table toppers Geelong’s 22 round games.

