Donegal search goes on with Malachy O'Rourke out of running

Malachy O’Rourke and Ger Brennan are reportedly out of the running for the respective senior football positions in Donegal and Monaghan.

Former Monaghan and Fermanagh boss O’Rourke had been mentioned as a leading contender to replace Declan Bonner in Donegal but has ruled himself out of the running. O’Rourke, who brought Monaghan to two Ulster SFC titles, guided Glen to their first Derry SF championship last season and remains in charge of the Watty Graham’s side.