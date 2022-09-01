Roscommon CCC to investigate as referee injured during Minor game

The Roscommon County Board are to make a full enquiry after an ambulance was called for a referee at a championship game on Wednesday night.
The group match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan was abandoned in the second half after the match official suffered an injury following an exchange with an individual at the game.
Roscommon GAA this morning acknowledged the matter and strongly condemned “any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk”.
The full statement read: “Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening.
“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery. Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.
“The CCC (competitions control committee) will commence a full investigation into the incident. We will not be making any further comment at this time.”