Limerick want to appoint new football manager 'sooner rather than later'

Limerick hope to appoint a new senior football manager “sooner rather than later”, according to county chairman John Cregan.

The executive of the board are to meet tonight to formally begin the process of replacing Billy Lee, who stepped down last week due to work commitments.

With Limerick facing into a 2023 Division 2 campaign featuring clashes with the likes of Dublin, Clare, Cork and Kildare knowing retaining their place in the group will go a long way towards a Sam Maguire Cup round-robin place, officials are keen to build on the advances made during Lee’s tenure.

A former football chairman, Cregan said: “We have a management meeting and it’s on the agenda and I think the place will be to appoint a sub-committee who will bring us back a recommendation.

“We would hope to appoint a manager sooner rather than later. Our football championships are well up and running and you want to give the incumbent the benefit of seeing them so we hope to do it in the shortest timeframe possible.”

Meanwhile, Leitrim GAA have requested additional funding for their respective senior football championship and league games in New York and London next year.

In a statement to club secretaries, the county board executive revealed they have approached the Connacht Council and Central Council for money to offset the costs of the trips for the provincial opener in Gaelic Park next spring and the Division 4 clash in Ruislip’s McGovern Park.

The Connacht Council traditionally provide €50,000 towards the travel costs of counties facing New York in their provincial SFC preliminary round game but Leitrim secretary Declan Bohan has explained they will require more financial assistance.

Bohan wrote: “I wish to inform you that Leitrim GAA Management Committee has conducted a review of its accounts across the year to date which is a prudent exercise and normal procedure.

“Given that we likely face trips beyond this shore in 2023 with both our county football and hurling teams in both league and championship and in the safe knowledge of the hugely increased travel costs, we have corresponded with both Connacht Council and Central Council to express our concern about the burden this obligation will inevitably place on our finances in 2023 and we have requested very serious consideration towards the provision of increased funding for these trips.” Leitrim last year returned a surplus of over €300,000 with a large portion of that owing to fundraising drives.