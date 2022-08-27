Powerful second half sees Fermoy past Mallow and into semis

Fermoy 0-22 Mallow 1-16

Fermoy finished top of Group A in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC in Castletownroche this evening, and having won all three games duly booked their place in the semi-final.

They were behind by two at the break in this derby encounter played before a large crowd, but a powerful second-half paved the way for victory after they outscored Mallow nine points to one - six without reply - to give them a 0-19 to 0-13 lead in the 50th minute.

Whilst Mallow, who missed out on knockout qualification to Cloyne, got in for a 55th minute goal, Fermoy coped impressively to hold out for the win. In particular, their defence must get credit as Mallow threatened in the closing stages.

As well as their strong defensive display, Jake Carr and Liam Coleman top-scored with four points each, while Shane Aherne and Darragh Daly shared six between them.

A special mention too for goalkeeper Jason Condon who pulled off two tremendous saves - one in either half - that went a long way to securing the points.

There was very little between the teams in the opening quarter, 0-6 apiece, having been tied four times.

Mallow opened up a gap when they added four on the bounce. Excellent free-taker Mark Tobin, Pa Healy, Pa Herlihy (who struck five overall) and Fionn O’Neill on target.

Fermoy found another gear to cut the margin to two at the break, 0-10 to 0-12. Condon coming off his line to deny Paul Lyons was crucial to their recovery.

Trevor Grumbridge’s side got the second-half off to a cracking start with three quick points from Pádraig De Róiste, Coleman and Aherne. Again, Condon made a critical intervention, this time repelling Dan Sheehan.

The next six points - Coleman (2), Martin Brennan, Carr (2) and Daly - were the winning of the game.

The gap was six points when sub Sean Hayes set up Tobin for Mallow’s goal. Herlihy then made it a two-point match as the clock went into the red.

The margin remained two, Fermoy thankful to good defending from Jack Scannell.

Sub Arlen Aherne gave them some breathing space, his point yielding a three-point cushion.

Scorers for Fermoy: L Coleman (frees) and J Carr (0-4 each), S Aherne and D Daly (0-3 each), P De Róiste (0-2), A Creed, P Murphy, M Brennan, T Clancy, G O’Callaghan and A Aherne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: M Tobin (1-5, 0-3 frees), P Herlihy (0-5), P Healy and F O’Neill (0-2 each), P Lyons and S Hayes (0-1 each).

FERMOY: J Condon; G Lardner, J Scannell, E Clancy; A Creed, D O’Carroll, P Murphy; M Brennan (Capt), D Daly; S Aherne, T Clancy, L Coleman; J Carr, G O’Callaghan, P De Róiste.

Subs: J Molloy for G O’Callaghan (45), B Twomey for S Aherne (50 inj), A Aherne for D Daly (55 inj), J O’Sullivan for T Clancy (58).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, T Doyle; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy; P Lyons, R Mills; M Tobin, F O’Neill (Capt), P Herlihy; D Sheehan, D Hayes, F Heffernan.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for R Mills (20 inj), S Hayes for F Heffernan (45), G Linehan for F O’Neill (45), S Buckley for D Sheehan (48).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).