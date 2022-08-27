Meath manager Eamonn Murray steps down after back to back All-Irelands

There have been further moves in the post-GAA intercounty season managerial merry-go-round.

Meath's double All-Ireland winning manager Eamonn Murray has stepped down as Royal's boss.

Murray led Meath to back-to-back All-Ireland senior wins in 2021 and 2022. He also led the county to an Intermediate All-Ireland in 2020.

There has been a sense of a period of transition coming in Meath with two of the players, Vikki Wall and Orla Lally, now in Australia playing AFLW. A key member of Murray's backroom staff, Paul Garrigan, has also departed to join up with Colm O'Rourke's Meath men's set up.

In a statement Meath LGFA said:

“After a lifetime of commitment and dedication to the development and progression of ladies football in the county. Eamonn Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bainisteoir bib after becoming the most decorated manager in the history of the game in Meath.

"2 All Ireland Senior Championship’s 1 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Div 1, Div 2 & Div 3 National League titles 1 Leinster Intermediate title and that’s just in the past 6 seasons. Eamonn will be sorely missed by all, we would like to wish him, his wife Clare and the family the very best for the future. “

Elsewhere, Jack Cooney, who led Westmeath to the inaugural Tailteann Cup title earlier this year, has stepped down as senior football manager.

The 51-year-old was appointed in 2018 but has announced he is leaving to take up a position as the GAA's National Player Development Lead.

In a statement released by Westmeath GAA, Cooney said:

"The player development area is one in which I have invested a lot of time academically in the past few years, and this is the opportunity for me to work in the area in a full-time capacity," he said in a statement issued by Westmeath GAA.

"I have had an extremely enjoyable spell involved in inter-county football, commencing as a selector with Westmeath almost 20 years ago, the highlight of that period being the annexing of the first Leinster title, under the leadership of the great Páidí Ó Sé.

"Since becoming manager of my native county, I have worked with a fantastic bunch of players, whose commitment to playing and preparation at this level is second to none; they certainly deserved the success they achieved this year when we overcame Cavan in the first-ever Tailteann Cup final."

Leinster rivals Longford, meanwhile, have named their new senior football manager with the appointment of former Dublin star Paddy Christie. The former All Star was most recently involved with Tipperary. As a coach with senior boss David Power and also as manager of the county's U21 side.

He was part of a potential Mayo management team as he was named as part of Declan Shaw's proposed management team. The job ultimately went to Kevin McStay.