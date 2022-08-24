Cork round-robin hurling drama will unfold live on Examiner Sport

Our summer of Cork GAA action gets hotter this weekend with two crunch hurling clashes from the final round of group games in the county hurling championships.
Livestream St Finbarr's V Sarsfields Aug 28, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm.jpg

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 11:41

Our summer of Cork GAA action gets hotter this weekend with two crunch hurling clashes from the final round of group games in the county hurling championships.

On Sunday, we will have the richly-anticipated Premier SHC meeting of St Finbarr's v Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Rinn (4pm) and it's all to play for in this Group C clash. Both sides know a win will take them into the quarter-finals, while defeat will allow Blackrock to leapfrog into the qualification places — or even Charleville if they manage a big win over the Rockies.

With all the Premier SHC action throwing in at the same time, and so many permutations possible, there will be a Super Sunday feel to this weekend's shows, and we will keep you up to date throughout with what's unfolding around the grounds.

In commentary at Páirc Uí Rinn will be Liam Aherne, with Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath alongside him. While Patrick Mulcahy will be across the action elsewhere, with abacus at the ready. The programme starts at 3:15pm.

Before that on Saturday evening, there will be more drama with the Senior A hurling meeting of Blarney v Courcey Rovers at Pairc Ui Rinn (7pm) top of the bill.  The winner is guaranteed to join unbeaten Fr O'Neills in the knockout stages, while a draw will be enough for Courceys. Patrick Mulcahy will be your commentator, joined again by Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath, while Liam Aherne will provide updates from the other games.

As usual, all the action is free to Irish Examiner subscribers. You can subscribe here for just €5 per month, or €50 for a year. Or you can purchase either game for a one-off €8 fee. 

