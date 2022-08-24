Cork round-robin hurling drama will unfold live on Examiner Sport

Our summer of Cork GAA action gets hotter this weekend with two crunch hurling clashes from the final round of group games in the county hurling championships.

On Sunday, we will have the richly-anticipated Premier SHC meeting of St Finbarr's v Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Rinn (4pm) and it's all to play for in this Group C clash. Both sides know a win will take them into the quarter-finals, while defeat will allow Blackrock to leapfrog into the qualification places — or even Charleville if they manage a big win over the Rockies.