'I don’t see any transition in Mayo' - Kevin McStay aiming to hit the ground running

Kevin McStay is bullish about Mayo's chances of making an impression in next season's championship.

The former RTÉ pundit and Roscommon manager was handed the top football job in his home county last night.

County board officials ratified his appointment -- and that of his backroom team -- for a four-year term.

"I don’t see any transition in Mayo," McStay told Seán Moran in the Irish Times today. "I just see that a lot of good, young players have come on and we drive it on.

"If there was a transition, it’s been pretty much done under James [Horan]. He brought through a lot of good players in the last few years and we’ve to build on that a little bit but we have to stay competitive.

“There’s no question of us not being relevant in 2023.”

McStay brings with him an impressive coaching ticket made up of Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan.

“We’ve three intercounty managers in the group," says McStay, "as Stephen and Donie have managed county teams in the past. Between the five of us we’ve coached or managed in all four provinces.

“Between the five of us, we’ve coached or managed 14 senior intercounty teams and coached or managed 169 senior intercounty championship matches, which is a lot. It’s a very experienced backroom team.”

The Ballina man beat off tough competition for the job from Ray Dempsey, Declan Shaw and Mike Solan.

“There’s always footballers in Mayo,” McStay added. “It’s up to me to harness that and bring it all together and that’s what I intend to do."