'I don’t see any transition in Mayo' - Kevin McStay aiming to hit the ground running

The former Sunday Game pundit was handed a four-year term last night. 
'I don’t see any transition in Mayo' - Kevin McStay aiming to hit the ground running

TUNE OUT: Kevin McStay will leave his role as Sunday Game analyst.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 14:00
Adrian Russell

Kevin McStay is bullish about Mayo's chances of making an impression in next season's championship. 

The former RTÉ pundit and Roscommon manager was handed the top football job in his home county last night. 

County board officials ratified his appointment -- and that of his backroom team -- for a four-year term. 

"I don’t see any transition in Mayo," McStay told Seán Moran in the Irish Times today. "I just see that a lot of good, young players have come on and we drive it on. 

"If there was a transition, it’s been pretty much done under James [Horan]. He brought through a lot of good players in the last few years and we’ve to build on that a little bit but we have to stay competitive.

“There’s no question of us not being relevant in 2023.” 

McStay brings with him an impressive coaching ticket made up of Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan. 

“We’ve three intercounty managers in the group," says McStay, "as Stephen and Donie have managed county teams in the past. Between the five of us we’ve coached or managed in all four provinces.

“Between the five of us, we’ve coached or managed 14 senior intercounty teams and coached or managed 169 senior intercounty championship matches, which is a lot. It’s a very experienced backroom team.”

The Ballina man beat off tough competition for the job from Ray Dempsey, Declan Shaw and Mike Solan.

“There’s always footballers in Mayo,” McStay added. “It’s up to me to harness that and bring it all together and that’s what I intend to do." 

More in this section

Billy Lee 12/6/2022 Billy Lee steps down as Limerick football manager 
Kevin McStay appointed Mayo football boss Kevin McStay appointed Mayo football boss
Stephen Rochford and Kevin McStay 22/1/2017 'It has to be good for Mayo GAA' - Kevin McStay finally lands Mayo job
Megan Ryan and Clodagh Quirke celebrate after the game 3/8/2019

Tipperary’s Ryan signs on for the Bombers ahead of AFLW season start

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices