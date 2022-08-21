Lismore late show snatches dramatic win

Waterford SHC Preliminary Quarter Finals

Injury-time points from Paudie Prendergast, John Heneghan and Jack Prendergast saw Lismore scrape past 14-man Clonea 0-22 to 1-17 under the Saturday night lights at Fraher Field.

In a thrilling finish, Ciarán Power gave Clonea a slender lead entering injury time. The Eastern side were wasteful in front of goal however as they squandered 11 chances in the last quarter (eight wides and three short). Paudie Prendergast levelled with his third second half point and fourth in all. Super sub John Heneghan edged Lismore ahead before Jack Prendergast split the posts after taking a pass from Dan Shanahan.

Prendergast finished with eight points (six frees) while Jordan Shanahan shot five from play. Maurice Shanahan made his first start of the 2022 championship, alongside big brother Dan, but was substituted at half time with a hand injury that he has been struggling with throughout the campaign.

“It was probably a gamble playing him,” admitted Lismore coach Fintan O’Connor. “We were looking at it as a do-or-die match. No one wants to be in relegation.”

Sean Clancy received a straight red card nine minutes from time for a clash with Ray Barry. James Power shot 1-3 from play for Clonea including a goal on 48 minutes.

Michael O'Halloran hit a 66th minute winner as Abbeyside edged out Dunhill 3-13 to 1-18 in a rip roaring encounter on Sunday.

Victory came at a cost however as top scorer Mark Ferncombe will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury. Furry sent over eight points before he hobbled off in added time. He has accumulated 1-22 in three games. Pat Curran's side also lost county footballer Brian Looby to a hamstring injury while Déise captain Conor Prunty didn't tog out due to a quad injury.

2021 intermediate champions Dunhill led by five points on 42 minutes but couldn't close it out. Michael Kiely set up cousin Eoin Kiely for a goal with twelve minutes left before Ferncombe snuck Abbeyside in front from a free. Shane Casey levelled on 58 minutes. The former Waterford attacker registered 1-6 but missed four second half frees. O'Halloran nailed the decisive score in the sixth minute of injury time when he punished a loose clearance. Adam Green missed a last gasp chance to force extra time.

Aaron Ryan rifled over 10 points (five from play) as Fourmilewater survived a second half comeback from Passage (1-18 to 1-13).

Manager Michael Ryan was delighted with his display: “The reason he’s so good is that every time you look, he’s down at the Millfield taking frees and taking shots at the posts. It’s a bit like a golfer, the more I practice, the luckier I get.”

The sides were level twice in the third quarter before Sean Walsh won a high ball on 46 minutes and offloaded to Shane O'Meara who blasted home. Five minutes from time, Passage full forward Liam Flynn struck the post and Stephen Ryan saved the rebound from Stephen Lynch. Flynn was a handful under the high ball as he got three second half points.

Noel Connors returned for Passage while Fourmile defenders Thomas O'Gorman and Dermot Ryan missed out through injury. Wind assisted Fourmile led 0-10 to 1-2 at the break despite firing 14 wides. Ryan was responsible for five points. Mark Fitzgerald whipped to the net on 23 minutes after Flynn crashed a shot off the crossbar.

Goals in either half from Brian Cunningham and Eddie Barrett gave De La Salle a 2-20 to 0-14 win over Tallow. The Gracedieu side blitzed their opponents 1-13 to 0-4 in the second half. Reuben Halloran hit eight points (six frees), Barrett scored 1-2 while Jack Fagan got two points. Jake Dillon returned from injury with a late white flag.

Tommy Ryan totalled ten points (four from play) for Tallow including seven in the first half. The Western side didn't score from play in the second period however.

Waterford SHC quarter-finals: Ballygunner v Fourmilewater, Mount Sion v Lismore, Dungarvan v De La Salle, Roanmore v Abbeyside Waterford SHC Relegation Play-Offs: Clonea v Dunhill, Tallow v Passage