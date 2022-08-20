Calculators at the ready with Dr Crokes in relegation peril

Talk about being well set up! All eight sides in the Kerry Senior Club Championship can still qualify for the semi-finals places going into the final round of group games. And no team is yet guaranteed a place.

On the other hand, pointless Dr Crokes must beat Austin Stacks at Lewis Road in Group 2 on Sunday to avoid the prospect of a relegation play-off.

Calculators should be at the ready. Templenoe sit top of the group with four points, with Tralee rivals Stacks and O’Rahilly’s next on two apiece. With O’Rahilly’s hosting Templenoe, wins for the two Tralee sides would set up a three-way tie at the top, with Crokes in the relegation spot.

However, should Templenoe win to cement top spot, a Crokes victory would leave them locked on two points with the Tralee pair.

If two teams are tied, the head-to-head result separates them. But in a three-way tie, score difference, then highest total score, then most goals will be used as deciders. Only if all those factors are level will a playoff be needed.

Group 1 is just as tight, with Spa on three points, needing a point from their away trip to Killeen to play Na Gaeil to make the semis. However, a win for Na Gaeil would have them in the frame.

The team in greatest peril is Kenmare Shamrocks, who have only one point and must beat Dingle at home on Saturday evening. A draw won't be enough as they would lose out on the head-to-head with Na Gaeil.

The sides who finish bottom of each group meet one another in a playoff later in the year to decide who is relegated. Unless one reaches the Kerry SFC final, in which case the other bottom side goes down automatically.

Incredibly, only two of the 40 teams who play their final group games across the Kerry Senior, Intermediate and Junior Premier club championships this weekend cannot mathematically make their knockout stages. Castlegregory and Listowel Emmets can't progress in Junior Premier Group 4, but the pair meet with the loser in relegation trouble.