Headache or opportunity? Ladies football powerless to halt AFLW exodus

In her Irish Examiner column to wrap up the 2022 season in March, Bríd Stack outlined how the big changes coming in the AFLW would impact on the future for Irish ambitions to play in the competition. With an expansion of the competition from 14 to 18 teams in a new format, and with the competition beginning earlier in the season, Stack detailed how big decisions would have to be made.

“Time will tell for the Irish interest going forward,” wrote Stack. “It’s going to be a massive headache for those currently playing and those that have aspirations to play AFLW. A pre-season starting in June would mean girls having to miss county and club commitments at home if they decide to commit, which is a massive decision to have to make.”

When the AFLW campaign starts at the end of this month, 21 footballers will be on duty. The majority have been in Australia since pre-season began in June but Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally only went out to North Melbourne and Freemantle respectively after Meath’s recent All-Ireland final win.

“A lot of people are saying they’re mad to go but why not?” said Niamh O’Sullivan after picking up her PwC Player of the Month award for July this week. “They’re young and they’re fantastic athletes and I know all of us in Meath ladies will be getting up early on Saturday or Sunday mornings to watch them.

"We’re very proud of them and I definitely think they’re going to do very well down under.”

It’s unknown how much their loss will upset Meath’s future ambitions. In a TV interview at the team banquet on the night of the final, manager Eamonn Murray said that he was “heartbroken” to lose Lally and Wall. Both players said in the same interview that they would be back playing for Meath next year but nobody is fully sure how tied up they will be next summer, or how playing a professional sport may impact on their future inter-county careers.

“Look, you’d like to have them on board,” says O’Sullivan. “I expect to see them at some stage next year. When that will be, I don’t know but I know the two girls would definitely love to come back and put on the green jersey.”

An 18-team professional competition for women is a huge step towards equality and greater inclusion and the numbers have backed up the grounds for expansion; participation figures in the sport have doubled in the six years of the AFLW.

The influx of so many Irish players – 14 were contracted last year – has added to the attraction of the AFLW. But the recruitment of Wall in particular, who has become the face of ladies football in recent years, has added to the fear of the game being potentially stripped of its best players.

With the commitment levels for AFLW only going to increase as the competition gets longer and more intense, and more prehab work required in the off-season and pre-season, there will come a point where Irish girls will have to decide where they want to play.

That reached near saturation point this year. Of the 14 girls who played AFL last year, only three played inter-county football this summer.

“Look, yeah, you would be worried and I think there’s even more Meath players going to be approached probably in the next few years, and rightly so,” says O’Sullivan. “But, look, it’s up to the other players that are left behind to keep Meath ladies football going and really to keep it growing.

“What you can do to stop this? I don’t know. It is appealing for young girls to go out, especially if they’re finished college, to go out and play professional sport and get paid for it, to experience the different culture. The changing of the season probably didn’t suit us. I don’t know, the LGFA may have to look at it.”

It’s another headache for the LGFA when the vast majority of players don’t get expenses while the financial packages on offer for AFLW players have become far more lucrative. The new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) pay deal ensures the average salary for all 540 players across 18 clubs will rise by 94%.

The issue will become far bigger again if the recruitment drive starts at a younger age, like it does in the men’s game.

“They could do, but I don’t think a lot of girls at that age would be on for going to the AFLW,” says O’Sullivan. “AFLW might come and try and set up a few rookie camps here in Ireland so maybe we’ll just have to be mindful of that.

“I don’t think you can begrudge any girl getting offered to play professional sport, but I don’t think they will come to girls that young. There is still a big gap there for the minors coming up to the seniors as regards S&C so I don’t know if 16/17-year-olds would be ready for AFL. I think they’ll still look at players that are in their prime.”

O’Sullivan is in her prime now, operating at her peak. But she’s going nowhere. Not while this Meath machine is still rolling.