Gearóid Hegarty on tracking Tiger and seizing the golden moments

Tiger Woods was waiting for Leona Maguire to hit her shot when Gearóid Hegarty spotted his chance. Hegarty and Barry Nash had been following Woods for the first 11 holes of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July but there hadn’t been any opportunity to approach Woods. And now there was.

Twelve of the top 13 players in the world were on the course but nearly 70% of the crowd were following Woods. Hegarty didn’t even know if approaching him was allowed, or if Woods would have entertained it, but he didn’t hang around to see if it was. Hegarty wasn’t going to regret not trying anyway.

“I was bold enough now, but I said I’m probably never going to be in this situation again to get to ask the man a question,” recalled Hegarty on Wednesday as he picked up his PwC GPA Player-of-the-Month hurling award for July. “I kind of just introduced myself and mentioned Limerick because I know he may have heard of that before through his connection with JP.

“He was lovely. I just had a chat with him for a couple of minutes. Couldn’t tell you what I said to him. I don’t know if I even made sense. I just wanted to get a photo with him and say that I spoke to him. What an unreal man. He was my hero growing up, so it’s really cool to have that moment.”

🐅Tiger Woods 🤝 Limerick hurlers🟢⚪️



The 15-time major winner shares some recovery tips with Treaty stars Gearoid Hegarty and Barry Nash! pic.twitter.com/wbfMUgx8Nq — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 4, 2022

Hegarty has made a habit of making the most of the big moment, and grasping a golden opportunity when it arises. Less than two weeks later, he produced a display for the ages when scoring 1-5 from play in the All-Ireland final.

It was also another reminder of how Hegarty has saved his best display of the season for the All-Ireland final over the last three seasons, hitting an incredible 3-14 from play in those three matches.

“Look, I don’t really know where it’s come from,” he says. “I don’t prepare any differently for the All-Ireland final. I prepare pretty much the same for every game. I have a routine which I just go through. I don’t really know why everything keeps coming to fruition on All-Ireland final day but I do love Croke Park.

“I think it does play so much differently to pretty much all the other stadiums in Ireland bar maybe Páirc Uí Chaoimh. There’s something about it. Croke Park does play quite differently so I don’t know, it may be something like that. But it’s not the worst place to get something out of yourself.”

Hegarty turned 28 last week, in his athletic prime. Standing at 6ft5in and carrying just over 15 stone, he has become one of the most powerful and skilful players to ever play the game. He marries those qualities with that ideal blend of explosiveness and aggression but Hegarty and Limerick have never made any apologies for pushing those boundaries to the edge.

Hurling has never been faster or more physical and, while teams have desperately tried to match and reach their level, Limerick are still dominating and thriving in that environment.

“If you look at the best games this year, they were all extremely physical contests,” says Hegarty. “We’re a fairly physical team and we go after that element of the game. But, you know, I think a good few teams took us on in that element this year and they made for brilliant games.”

These are special times. After the last two years, the All-Ireland celebrations felt like three years rolled into one. Hegarty has been busy with his club St Patrick’s ever since but not as busy as in recent years because this is the first year he hasn’t played club football.

He was 28 last week. Hegarty felt something had to give. Otherwise he would have been playing on the Thursday and Sunday after the All-Ireland final, and then for 10 or 11 weeks straight afterwards.

“I’m not 21 or 22 anymore where you feel like you can take on the world and do everything,” he says. “You need a break. You put your life on hold when you train with the county. You make so many sacrifices. It’s an incredible toll on the body and the mind. When you get a chance to rest you’ve got to take it.”

It may not feel like that now with the club championship in full flow but the split season has still presented the vast majority of inter-county players with more of an opportunity to unwind and decompress than it did in the past.

After the first two rounds of the championship, Hegarty is now on a three week break. He was able to attend the wedding of a good friend in Portugal last week, something he wouldn’t have been able to do in the past.

“The demands on the inter-county player are extreme – and getting more and more,” he says. “I understand there are negatives associated with the split season but I’d love if there was a survey done of players as to how they like it.

“I’d imagine inter-county players are loving it. I understand that there are drawbacks to the split season but for the player, and I’m specifically talking about the player because unfortunately they are forgotten about a lot, it is brilliant.

“There will be a decent break for the majority of inter-county players before they go back. To be able to go back to the club at end of July and train in lovely weather and play club championship matches in lovely weather is a massive benefit. If there’s been negativity around the split season, I haven’t seen much from the players. We should focus on the positives a lot more.”