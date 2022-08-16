Seven up as Imokilly teach students a tough lesson

Imokilly 7-22

MTU 2-11

A runaway victory for Imokilly in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC divisions/colleges semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

The three-in-a-row champions from 2019 - now managed by Denis Ring - had no difficulty whatsoever in seeing off the Cork College by a whopping 26 points.

The match was done and dusted at the half-way stage, 16 points the difference after the opening 30 minutes.

It looked ominous for MTU from the early stages as Imokilly drove into a four point to nil lead after 12 minutes, two each from Mike Kelly and free-taker William Leahy. In between there was a wonderful save from Ger Collins who denied Leahy in the ninth minute.

MTU appeared to have settled when Conor O’Leary and Conor Duggan fired over points in quick succession in the 12th and 13th minute. But they failed to build on the scores as the east Cork division assumed control, striking 1-5 in a devastating five-minute spell.

The goal, in the 16th minute was set up by Leahy and was finished by Seamus Harnedy, although he was hooked the first time, the St Ita’s forward made no mistake the second time.

When Leahy found the net himself five minutes from the interval - Sean Desmond the provider - Imokilly were 2-9 to 0-3 up.

With all six Imokilly forwards on the scoresheet, they were 2-14 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Imokilly had the luxury of making three subs at half-time, bringing in Dylan Healy, Liam O’Shea and Joe Stack.

And by the 40th minute, four more goals had arrived from Sean Desmond (2), Mike Kelly and Diarmuid Healy.

Leahy added his sides' seventh goal seven minutes later.

Ring and his management team will have a keen interest in the other semi-final involving Avondhu and UCC which takes place tonight (Wednesday) in Mourne Abbey - the final is pencilled in for Sunday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn (6pm) and is part of a double-header with the division/colleges football final (7.45pm).

Scorers for Imokilly: S Desmond and W Leahy (0-2 frees, 0-1 65) (2-3 each, M Kelly (1-6), S Harnedy and Diarmuid Healy (1-1 each), Brian Lawton (0-3), J Stack (0-2), J Leahy, S Hegarty and Barry Lawton (0-1 each).

Scorers for MTU: C O’Leary (0-4), K Brown and D Harrington (1-0 each), F Herr (0-3 frees), C Duggan (0-2), R Sinclair and G Collins (free) (0-1 each).

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); M Russell (Aghada), D Moran (Castlemartyr), S Hegarty (Dungourney); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), K O’Neill (Watergrasshill), J Cronin (Lisgoold); J Leahy (Dungourney), M McCarthy (Aghada); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr, Capt), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); S Desmond (Watergrasshill), W Leahy (Aghada), M Kelly (Castlemartyr).

Subs: D Healy (Dungourney) for J Cronin, L O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Brian Lawton, J Stack (Castlemartyr) for S Harnedy (all half-time), J O’Mahony (Youghal) for K O’Neill (35 inj), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr) for S Desmond (39).

MTU (Cork unless stated): G Collins (Ballinhassig, Capt); R Sinclair (Tracton), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), R King (Kilbrin); B McCarthy (Valley Rovers), S Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan, Kilkenny), A Coughlan (Banteer); C O’Leary (Ballincollig), K Brown (Youghal); B Power (Crecora, Limerick), D Byrne (Tracton), F Herr (Effin, Limerick); B Lynch (Ballinhassig), C Duggan (St Patrick’s, Tipperary), D Harrington (Tracton).

Subs: D Queally (Kill, Waterford) for B Power (35), J Lowe (Tralee Parnells Kerry) for F Herr (53), S Kidney (Cobh) for A Coughlan (55), D Kearney (Kilshannig) for D Byrne (57).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).