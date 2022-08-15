Newcestown boss bemoans dual demands after Clonakilty draw

Clonakilty 0-12 Newcestown 1-9

While the state of play in Group C of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC would suggest that last year’s beaten finalists Clonakilty and Newcestown are up against it in their final group games against Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven respectively, both still have plenty to play for.

Nemo top the group with four points, Castlehaven have two - and now Clonakilty and Newcestown have one apiece.

Newcestown appeared to have done enough in this competitive second round at Bandon yesterday, ahead by a point as the clock slipped into the red, but Clonakilty midfielder Joe Grimes stepped up to score the equalising point in the 61st minute.

Still, Newcestown manager Tim Buckley was very proud, but he also said it is difficult being a dual club.

“We have to play the Haven next but both teams should be happy with the draw as it keeps us alive.

“We had seven injuries coming in, thanks be to God we have a panel. We hope to have three of them back. But every one of our subs - we brought on five today - put their hand up to be playing the next day. We have a hard job to pick the team.

“What you must realise is Clonakilty were in the county final last year, I know they are down one or two players. But we could say the same.

“We have a very young team. We have only one man over 30 (Tadhg Twomey), Luke Meade is around the next, and I’d say the rest of the team are probably under 24 or 25. So very proud of those guys.

“For us as a dual club playing six matches in seven weeks, as a club we will have to sit down and make a decision which game we are going to play going forward because it is impossible. We have the same panel of 24. Last week two broken bones playing hurling. A week before, a fella pulled a hamstring playing football.

“It is very difficult on the dual club. And there are very little dual clubs doing it. The rest of them are only playing lip service to hurling. The county board have to give us a break.”

Seamus O’Sullivan is another casualty to add to Buckley’s list. He dislocated his elbow and while he dramatically came back to the action after having it popped back in, he was forced off again in the second-half. So too was David Buckley who had to be replaced midway through the first-half.

Clonakilty, without the injured Liam O’Donovan, Sean White and Sean McEvoy, went six points to two in front approaching half-time. Brian White - brother of Mark and Sean - their chief scorer.

Edmund Kenneally the top marksman for Newcestown from play and frees.

When Clonakilty went down to 14 men just before half-time, after Odhran Bancroft was black-carded - Kenneally and Twomey reduced the gap to 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

They made the numerical advantage count after the break as well, when a Kenneally point was followed by the only goal of the game. Micheál McSweeney set up Jack Meade and they went two ahead.

By the 40th minute, Newcestown held on to that advantage, 1-7 to 0-8 after their goalkeeper Christopher White kept his clean sheet when he saved from Conor Daly.

As the game ebbed and flowed, Brian White and sub Chris Keneally edged Clonakilty one up but the Newcestown bench wasn’t found wanting. Gearóid O’Donovan, who came home from the States on Saturday rowed in, and Olan Walsh’s brace made it 1-9 to 0-11.

A tight contest ended honours even when Grimes' - who had earlier been substituted but came back on - levelling point arrived.

Scorers for Clonakilty: B White (0-7, 0-5 frees), D Lowney, B Ridgeway, G Barry, J Grimes and C Kenneally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: E Kenneally (0-5, 0-2 frees), J Meade (1-0), O Walsh (0-2), T Twomey and S O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M White; M Shanley, T Clancy, D Peet; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy (Capt), D Lowney; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; B White, O Bancroft, G Barry; J O’Mahony, R Mannix, C Daly.

Subs: O Bancroft (BC 30), C Keneally for D Lowney (43), F Murphy for R Mannix (49), D Lowney for J Grimes (53), J Grimes for O Bancroft (56).

NEWCESTOWN: C White (Capt); M McSweeney, J Kelleher, M Kenneally; S O’Sullivan, C Twomey, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, L Meade; N Kelly, D Buckley, J Meade; D McAree, T Twomey, E Kenneally.

Subs: F Keane for S O’Sullivan (7 inj), S O’Sullivan for D Buckley (18 inj), G O’Donovan for D McAree (half-time), O Walsh for S O’Sullivan (41 inj), C O’Neill for N Kelly (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).