Shane Ryan in scoring form for Rathmore as they qualify for knock-outs

If Jack O’Connor needs more firepower he could do worse than move Shane Ryan from between the posts as he wore the number 13 shirt for Rathmore in the Intermediate Club Championship clash with neighbours Glenflesk and helped his side to a 1-18 to 0-13 win.

With two wins to their name, Rathmore are sure of making the quarter-finals at the end of the month. But Glenflesk must beat St Mary’s to have any chance as they have only a single point along with Milltown/Castlemaine.

Rathmore led 0-6 to 0-3 at the first water break with Shane Ryan and Chrissy Spiers scoring a brace of points each while Jeff O’Donoghue was unlucky to see a shot come back off the post.

Rathmore led 0-10 to 0-7 at half time with Shane Ryan contributing 0-4 from the edge of the square while Jeff O’Donoghue, Darragh Roche and Patrick Darcy kept Glenflesk in touch.

Glenflesk were hanging on to Rathmore’s coattails with Ian Roche denied a goal by a M J Kelliher block as the game remained tight, 0-14 to 0-11 at the second half water break.

But it was a goal from Shane Ryan in the 50th minute after an Alan Dineen through ball that finished the game off and Rathmore make the last eight while Glenflesk’s fate depends on their trip to Cahersiveen at the weekend when they face St Mary’s who surprised Milltown/Castlemaine on Saturday evening with a big 5-8 to 0-14 win in Milltown.

They led 3-4 to 0-8 at half time thanks to a brace of Pauly O’Donoghue goals and another from Daniel Daly and they added further goals from the Cournane brother, Anthony and Sean within minutes of each other just after half time. This killed off the contest despite some superb free taking by Eanna O’Connor.

Group 3 sees all four teams on two points after An Ghaeltacht beat Kilcummin 1-13 to 1-11 and in so doing have thrown the group wide open as Castleisland Desmonds just pipped a Glenbeigh/Glencar side without the suspended Darran O’Sullivan 2-8 to 0-11, it makes next Sunday a super one.

Trailing by three at half time An Gaeltacht leveled the contest in the 33rd minute when Ciarán Ó Coileáin finished a Rob Ó Sé pass to the net to make it 1-7 apiece.

Even then Kilcummin weren’t listing or anything like it. With a point in response from Mark O’Shea six minutes later, they were still very much in the game. Leading it in fact.

An Ghaeltacht, though, one could visibly see grow into the game, even if they were still behind at the second water break, 1-9 to 1-10 following a sweetly stuck free from about 45 metres out by Kerry goalkeeping coach Brendan Kealy.

After the break, though, the home side took near total control over the game with four points on the spin from PJ Mac Láimh, from a mark, from Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (who injured himself in the process) and a pair of frees from Dara Ó Sé. That left An Ghaeltacht 1-13 to 1-10 clear with three minutes of regulation time to play, and while Kilcummin did strike back through a Paul O’Shea free, the red and white were looking relatively comfortable.

True enough the game ended with some drama as Kilcummin tried to force a late winning goal (maybe they ought to have been thinking score difference at that stage) losing Gary O’Leary to what looked a straight red card on 63 minutes.

Desmonds beat Glenbeigh/Glencar thanks to a late Sean Lynch goal and an Adam Donoghue point.

In Group 2 Killarney Legion are through to the quarters while Laune Rangers' win over John Mitchels probably means they will get the runner up spot.

In group 1, Gneeveguilla are on top after beating Currow while Ballydonoghue caused a mild shock by beating Beaufort 2-11 to 1-12 with goals from Jack Behan and Jack Kennelly while Kennelly and brother Paul kicked some superb points.

Should they beat Currow, currently pointless, they will move to four points while the result of the Gneeveguilla/Beaufort clash will decide what happens, a win for the Beaufort side would mean a three way tie with points difference deciding the top two while a Gneeveguilla win would mean Beaufort would miss out