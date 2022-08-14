Collossal Cotter effort enough to salvage a draw for Douglas 

Douglas 0-16 Ballincollig 1-13

An Andrew Cotter free 60 metres from goal in the seventh minute of second half injury-time rescued a draw for Douglas and kept alive their hopes of involvement in the quarter-final stage of the Cork PSFC.

Had Cotter’s gargantuan free not hit the target, that would have been the end of Douglas’s championship and left the fight for second spot in Group B a straight shootout between Ballincollig and Valley Rovers.

Ballincollig twice opened up a two-point lead during the seven minutes of injury-time played, but were unable to shake off a Douglas side who refused to go away.

Cian Dorgan’s 61st minute point had edged Ballincollig into a 1-12 to 0-13 lead, but their advantage was halved by Cotter’s fifth free a minute later.

Darren Murphy’s sixth point from play shoved Ballincollig back out to two in front halfway through the allotted six minutes. From such a position, Podsie O’Mahony’s charges looked a sure bet for victory. Douglas and Cotter, though, had other ideas.

Substitute Andy O’Connell again reduced the gap to a solitary point and Douglas had their share of the spoils when Cotter nailed a most difficult free.

Douglas had first been in trouble earlier in the half when their opponents, having outscored them 0-4 to 0-1, moved to three in front entering the final quarter. The Douglas response, as ever though, was as resilient as it was effective, Andrew Cotter (two frees), Sean Powter, and Alan O’Hare landing four on the bounce to put Ray Keating’s charges in front for the first time since the fifth minute.

There had been only the minimum between them at the break, Ballincollig recovering from a slow start to lead by 1-5 to 0-7.

It was their opponents who were sprightlier out of the blocks, last year’s semi-finalists racing three in front by the fifth minute through white flags from Andrew Cotter (free), Darragh Kelly, and Niall Hartnett. And but for two early wides, their advantage could easily have been greater.

That bright Douglas opening, though, was wiped out in one single play on eight minutes, Ballincollig’s Liam O’Connell doing well to win and hold onto possession before finishing to the net.

Darragh O’Mahony tagged on a point two minutes later to hand the village the lead for the first time, and while the sides were twice more level, Douglas were unable to return in front between there and the call for half time.

It was a pedestrian first half, all told, both sides leaning more towards caution than creativity. Ballincollig’s forward play did carry a touch greater zip, as evidenced by the fact that their 1-5 first half total came from play, whereas four of Douglas’ 0-7 haul was split between freetakers Andrew Cotter and James Holland.

The second-half picked up no end, finishing with that outstanding Cotter placed kick. It could yet prove the score that launches Douglas’ summer.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cotter (0-7, 0-6 frees); J Holland (0-2 frees), A O’Hare, N Hartnett (0-2 each); S Powter, A O’Connell, D Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: D Murphy (0-6); C Dorgan (0-4, 0-1 free); L O’Connell (1-0); D O’Mahony (0-2); J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Douglas: B Boyle; K Hayes Curtin, S Powter, B Lynch; D Harte, S Wilson, L McGrath; N Hartnett, K Shanahan; S Aherne, A O’Hare, D Kelly; T Sheehy, J Holland, A Cotter.

Subs: A Cantwell for S Aherne (HT); J Harte for Wilson (37, temporary); D McCarthy for Sheehy (39); S Wilson for Holland (41); A O’Connell for D Harte (47).

Ballincollig: C Walsh; G O’Donoghue, N Galvin, S O’Neill; S Murphy, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Kiely, P O’Neill; L Fahy, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony; D Murphy, C Dorgan, H Aherne.

Subs: J O’Connor for O’Neill (HT); R Noonan for O’Connell (37-42, temporary); S Dore for O’Neill (54); R Noonan for O’Mahony (58).

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).