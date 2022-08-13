Mallow in pole position after convincing display against Valley Rovers

CONVINCING: Fiachra Lynch, Valley Rovers, Shane Merritt, Mallow.

Mallow 2-11 Valley Rovers 0-7 

2021 Cork Senior A champions Mallow took a giant leap towards involvement in the knockout phase of this season’s premier senior competition with their second win in Group B.

With both themselves and Valley Rovers having tasted victory on the opening weekend of action, this was a top of the table clash, not that you’d have guessed such given the one-sided nature of proceedings.

Mallow were led only once in this contest, that in the opening minutes, and once Kieran O’Sullivan goaled 19 minutes in to nudge the premier senior newcomers four clear, the gap between the sides went in only one direction.

In front by six - 1-6 to 0-3 - turning around for the second period, Mallow had a second goal on 37 minutes as Seán McDonnell finished a neat one-two with fellow corner-forward John Browne.

The duo, along with full-forward Ryan Harkin, comprised an inside line that contributed 1-9.

Valley Rovers midfielder William Hurley responded to McDonnell’s goal with his team’s first point in 21 minutes, and while Fiachra Lynch added another shortly after for the Innishannon side, Mallow kicked four on the bounce through O’Sullivan, Browne, Harkin, and McDonnell to open up a 2-11 to 0-5 lead.

Now firmly in control of their own destiny, Mallow meet Ballincollig in the final round of group action. Valley Rovers, meanwhile, will face Douglas.

Valleys biggest problem here was their wastefulness. Where half-forward Ciaran McCarthy had a first half goal effort deflected over by Mallow ‘keeper Kevin Doyle, Mallow went down the field in the very next play and registered the opening goal of the game through Kieran O’Sullivan. The two passages of play captured perfectly the difference between the sides when it came to being clinical and efficient in the scoring zone.

As well as gifting possession back to Mallow with a series of percentage passes into their inside forwards that did not stick, Valley Rovers also had three first half wides and dropped a further three short. Their wides tally finished up at eight.

Scorers for Mallow: S McDonnell (1-3, 0-2 frees); K O’Sullivan (1-1); J Browne (0-2 frees), R Harkin (0-3 each); J Dillon (0-1).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-3, 0-2 frees); B Crowley (0-2, 0-2 frees); W Hurley, C McCarthy (0-1 each).

Mallow: K Doyle; P Lyons, S O’Callaghan, E Crone; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, J Dillon, P Herlihy; J Browne, R Harkin, S McDonnell.

Subs: J Glynn for Herlihy (51); P Attridge for Browne (55); M Fitzpatrick for O’Sullivan, F Heffernan for Stanton (both 57).

Valley Rovers: C Desmond; D Muckian, J O’Driscoll, T O’Brien; J Kiely, D O’Shea, R O’Sullivan; D Murphy, W Hurley; E O’Reilly, K Canty, C McCarthy; B Crowley, E Delaney, F Lynch.

Subs: D Lynch for McCarthy (30); A Kenneally for Delaney (38); J Cottrell for Lynch (49).

Referee: P O’Leary (Kilmurry).

