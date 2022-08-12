For how much longer will volunteerism in the GAA be sustainable?

In April of this year, GAA director general Tom Ryan presented to Central Council a summary of a human relations review the association had commissioned in 2020.

The findings were startling to say the least. The report found major flaws with the organisational structure in several areas. Words like 'lack' and 'absence of' were attached to employment conditions and practices, namely the lack of contracts and agreements, as well as job descriptions and performance management.

Delegates were shocked. One commented that volunteers were not able to deal with HR matters and Croke Park taking control of employment matters was the only way forward. His words were echoed by another contributor who said the responsibilities had to be taken out of the hands of those in official positions during their own free time.

The irony that the speakers were themselves volunteers shouldn’t have been lost on many, but the stark reality is the expertise and commitment required to be a competent official in a voluntary capacity is extraordinary and edging closer to untenability.

Ryan explained the scale of change needed was significant and the recommendations of the report would be carried out in conjunction with the new coaching and games funding model. However, there is concern that the work required is so sizeable that the new funding structure may be delayed.

Two months prior to the Central Council meeting, Ryan had written in his annual report of the need for sustainable volunteerism and the concern about burnout in that area. “The demands placed upon the GAA officer are immense and growing,” Ryan remarked. “If the job is to be achievable, and enjoyable, then we have a responsibility to each individual who takes up a role in the Association.”

He continued: “We must also make sure that each role is sized properly and that it can reasonably be borne by one person in their spare time. In other words, that it is a sustainable burden for the candidate to take on.

“I sometimes worry that we are not doing as well here. Our world is becoming ever more complex and demanding – and that includes the GAA. We risk bombarding officers with responsibilities and deliverables that often have little to do with the games. Perhaps we need to think a little differently about who discharges these responsibilities and how we might share them.

“The other aspect of sustainable volunteerism is the goal of renewal. The ideal being that you put in a wholehearted effort for a few years, and then step aside for the next person to do the same, with renewed ideas and vigour. But if the role is too big, or too burdensome then the risk is that it will prove difficult to attract new people to volunteer.”

Two months before delivering those words, Mayo chairman Liam Moffatt stepped down after just two years in the position “for business and personal reasons”. Regarded as just the progressive voice Mayo required, Moffatt’s decision was on the surface surprising but not so given the demands that came with the position and the financial difficulties the county faces due to the reconstruction of McHale Park.

At the same time, Laois chairman Peter O’Neill also left after four years despite having another year remaining in his term. “Three years is as much as you can go,” he said. “It also gives an opportunity to new blood to take over that position.”

Three years ago, then Longford chair Eamon Reilly resigned before completing his third year in office.

Several executive positions including the chairpersonship are up for grabs in Kilkenny this year but their ability to play musical chairs and move one person from one officer’s role to another should ensure continuity.

Donegal chairman Mick McGrath finishes his five-year term later this year and has long been concerned about what is now expected of officers who are not remunerated. “The responsibility around volunteers has put them under stress,” says McGrath. “That doesn’t just applies to counties but clubs too. We’re not always getting the best person to take a position because often the best person is not willing to take on such gigantic workloads.”

McGrath, who has heard about the HR review but has not been given it, has again called for more help from Croke Park to equip officers with the necessary skills to deal with the modern and growing responsibilities attached to volunteer positions in the GAA. “We need extra assistance from those who are making major decisions.”

When HR reports illustrate just how unprepared volunteers are to deal with the administration of the organisation it strikes at the very nature of the GAA. Speaking to this newspaper last year, former GAA president Nickey Brennan spoke of how “the law of the land” had compounded the burden on volunteers. Compliance with child protection, Garda vetting and the need to be in line with other regulations had made the role of the officer even more burdensome.

“The amount of emails landing from Croke Park on people’s desks about what they should and shouldn’t - and I’m not necessarily criticising Croke Park because the law of the land has taken over a lot of the administration of sport in that context,” Brennan said.

Ryan’s heart is in the right place yet it might no longer be about sustaining volunteerism but saving it.