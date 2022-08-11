Rossies eye Stephen Rochford for vacant manager's position

Elsewhere, Offaly could soon confirm Liam Kearns and Eamon O’Shea as their new senior managers.
IN DEMAND: Former Donegal coach and Mayo manager, Stephen Rochford.

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 17:31
John Fogarty

Stephen Rochford is now being linked with the Roscommon senior football management vacancy.

The Crossmolina man, who coached Donegal for four seasons up to this year after stepping down from Mayo in 2018, is on former Roscommon supremo Kevin McStay’s prospective management team for the Mayo position along with Donie Buckley, Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan. 

It was also claimed he was part of Bernard Flynn’s proposed ticket for the Meath role before Colm O’Rourke was appointed as Andy McEntee’s successor.

However, Roscommon are keen on Rochford taking over from Anthony Cunningham who left the role last month. The 43-year-old led Mayo to consecutive All-Ireland finals in 2016 and ‘17 as well as coaching Donegal to an Ulster title in 2019. Before that, he guided Corofin to an All-Ireland senior club crown in 2015.

Meanwhile, Offaly could shortly announce Liam Kearns and Eamon O’Shea as their new senior managers.

Former Laois, Limerick, and Tipperary boss Kearns was also involved with Roscommon during John Evans’ time in charge. Kearns brought Tipperary to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016.

O’Shea was Tipperary senior hurling coach when they claimed All-Ireland titles in 2010 and ‘19. The Galway-based Kilruane McDonaghs man also served as manager of his native county between 2013 and ‘15.

Elsewhere, Pat Flanagan looks set to take over as Longford manager with former Dublin defender Ger Brennan coming on board as coach.

Flanagan has previously been in charge of Offaly, Sligo and Westmeath and brought Padraig Pearses to two of the last three Roscommon championships as well as last season’s Connacht Club SFC.

Brennan is currently in charge of Kildare club Moorefield, having previously coached Cape and been involved with Bray Emmets.

