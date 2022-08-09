Four players each for Tipperary and Offaly on minor hurling Team of the Year

All-Ireland minor hurling champions Tipperary have four players selected on the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year.

Tipp won the final with a last minute goal from Paddy McCormack sealing the win and breaking Offaly hearts as the midlanders were seeking to bridge a 33-year gap since their last minor title.

14-man Tipperary trailed by four points with two of the allotted four minutes of injury-time played until a free 30 metres from goal was lobbed into the danger area by Paddy Phelan and whipped in the air to the net by McCormack.

McCormack is selected at wing forward on the team with teammate Sam O'Farrell named at wing back. Adam Daly is named at midfield while Tom Delaney is selected at full forward.

Given the tightness of the final it is no surprise that Offaly also have four players selected. James Mahon is picked at full back, Donal Shirley is named at wing back, Dan Ravenhill is selected at centre forward, while Adam Screeney, who scored six points in the All-Ireland final, is chosen at corner forward.

Screeney has also been selected as the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year. The Kilcormac-Killoughey forward scored five goals and 51 points for Offaly during their campaign.

Galway have three players selected with Donagh Fahy in goal, Rory Burke at midfield, and Aaron Niland at corner forward.

The rest of the team is made up of two players each from Laois and Clare.

Ciarán Flynn and Ben Deegan of Laois are selected at corner back and wing forward, respectively.

Eoghan Gunning of Clare is named at corner back with teammate James Hegarty picked at centre back.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Minor Moments of the Week’ initiative on Twitter via @ElectricIreland and #GAAThisIsMajor.

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year: 1. Donagh Fahy (Galway and Ardrahan); 2. Ciarán Flynn (Laois and The Harps), 3. James Mahon (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey), 4. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford); 5. Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona), 7. Donal Shirley (Offaly and Tubber); 8. Rory Burke (Galway and Oranmore/Maree), 9. Adam Daly (Tipperary and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); 10. Ben Deegan (Laois and Camross), 11. Dan Ravenhill (Offaly and Durrow), 12. Paddy McCormack (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh); 13. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge), 14. Tom Delaney (Tipperary and Cahir), 15. Adam Screeney (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey).

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, said: “After another major season of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, we are delighted to announce the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. Each member of the team has contributed enormously to what has been an outstanding season of Minor hurling. Electric Ireland would also like to give a special mention to the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Player of the Year, Adam Screeney, who lit up this year’s championship with his incredible scoring displays for Offaly, during their exciting journey to the final.”

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: “I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year, with a special mention for Adam Screeney, the well-deserved recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Player of the Year. Fans turned out in large numbers to support our Minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers.”