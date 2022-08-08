The draw for the Kerry SFC has been made with a new format

The draw has been made for the Kerry senior football championship.

The format has changed this year with four groups of four being drawn and the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

It will be played on a league basis with each team playing each other once. Every team will now be guaranteed a minimum of three games in the championship, which could benefit the divisional sides.

One side was seeded in each group with those seeds being the four sides which reached the semi-finals last year.

Group 1 features seeded side Dr Crokes, along with Shannon Rangers, St Kieran's, and Kenmare.

Group 2 looks like it could be the 'group of death'. Last year's runners-up Kerins O'Rahilly's have been drawn with Spa, East Kerry, and Kenmare. Spa were part of the East Kerry side which won the Kerry SFC in 2020 and 2019.

The Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, will be key for East Kerry, as will the addition of the Legion players who were relegated out of the senior championship last year.

Group 3 includes reigning champions Austin Stacks who have been drawn with West Kerry, Mid Kerry, and Tralee rivals Na Gaeil.

Group 4 features last year's semi-finalists St Brendans, along with South Kerry, Templenoe, and Feale Rangers. St Brendans will be much weakened by the absence of the Na Gaeil players who are now senior themselves.

Ties will be played on the weekend of September 10/11, and the first games will be played in neutral venues.

Before the SFC commences, the Kerry county club championship will be played out to a conclusion.