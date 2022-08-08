The draw for the Kerry SFC has been made with a new format

The format has changed this year with four groups of four being drawn and the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals
The draw for the Kerry SFC has been made with a new format

REIGNING CHAMPS: Dylan Casey lifted the Kerry SFC trophy last year for Austin Stacks. The draw has been made for this year's championship. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 19:53
TJ Galvin

The draw has been made for the Kerry senior football championship. 

The format has changed this year with four groups of four being drawn and the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

It will be played on a league basis with each team playing each other once. Every team will now be guaranteed a minimum of three games in the championship, which could benefit the divisional sides.

One side was seeded in each group with those seeds being the four sides which reached the semi-finals last year.

Group 1 features seeded side Dr Crokes, along with Shannon Rangers, St Kieran's, and Kenmare.

Group 2 looks like it could be the 'group of death'. Last year's runners-up Kerins O'Rahilly's have been drawn with Spa, East Kerry, and Kenmare. Spa were part of the East Kerry side which won the Kerry SFC in 2020 and 2019. 

The Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, will be key for East Kerry, as will the addition of the Legion players who were relegated out of the senior championship last year.

Group 3 includes reigning champions Austin Stacks who have been drawn with West Kerry, Mid Kerry, and Tralee rivals Na Gaeil.

Group 4 features last year's semi-finalists St Brendans, along with South Kerry, Templenoe, and Feale Rangers. St Brendans will be much weakened by the absence of the Na Gaeil players who are now senior themselves.

Ties will be played on the weekend of September 10/11, and the first games will be played in neutral venues.

Before the SFC commences, the Kerry county club championship will be played out to a conclusion.

More in this section

Paudie Murray 13/6/2021 Paudie Murray: 'I thought Cork would have looked at their mistakes and rectified them but they didn’t'
'Wear 11 for Dillon' - mourners can make gesture of support to Dillon Quirke's family 'Wear 11 for Dillon' - mourners can make gesture of support to Dillon Quirke's family
Derry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Galway SFC: Goals the difference as Mountbellew/Moylough too good for Annaghdown
<p>RADIO GAGA: Kilkenny captain Aoife Prendergast and her niece Indie during an RTÉ radio interview after her side's victory yesterday. </p>

Camogie decider draws peak TV audience of 232,000 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices