Live referee mic used for first time in Kerry SHC final on TG4

Causeway had a five point victory over Ballyduff in the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship final played in Austin Stack Park on Sunday. Goals in either half from Colum Harty and Brandon Barrett proved crucial as they triumphed by 2-15 to 0-16 and claim their second title in four years.

The game was broadcast live on TG4 and was notable not only for the fact it was the first time the Kerry SHC final was broadcast live on national television, but also for the fact it featured a referee being mic'd up for the first time.