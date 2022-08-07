Live referee mic used for first time in Kerry SHC final on TG4

The game was refereed by John O'Halloran of the Bruree club in Limerick. Viewers on GAA Beo were able to hear the rationale behind his decisions in real time
MIC'D UP: TG4 sound engineer Oisin O'Driscoll puts a microphone on referee John O'Halloran before the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 17:16
TJ Galvin

Causeway had a five point victory over Ballyduff in the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship final played in Austin Stack Park on Sunday. Goals in either half from Colum Harty and Brandon Barrett proved crucial as they triumphed by 2-15 to 0-16 and claim their second title in four years. 

The game was broadcast live on TG4 and was notable not only for the fact it was the first time the Kerry SHC final was broadcast live on national television, but also for the fact it featured a referee being mic'd up for the first time.

The game was refereed by John O'Halloran of the Bruree club in Limerick. Viewers on GAA Beo were able to hear the rationale behind his decisions in real time.

The initiative is the first of its kind in GAA live coverage. A referee's microphone has been a mainstay of rugby coverage for years with viewers having the ability to hear the likes of Nigel Owens and Wayne Barnes and their interactions with players. 

David Coldrick was mic'd up for the 2015 All-Ireland football final but that audio was being used for a documentary rather than being broadcast live to the viewing public.

TG4 have been at the forefront of recent innovations in tv coverage of GAA games. They previously introduced split screen coverage for replays so that the viewer could watch the kick-out as well.

They also brought in an NFL Redzone style coverage for the final day of the Allianz national hurling league coverage. 

Judging from the positive reaction to the latest innovation in coverage on Sunday, it's likely we will be seeing more of referees being mic'd in the future.

