Causeway regain Kerry SHC title with win over Ballyduff

Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship Final

Ballyduff 0-16 Causeway 2-15

Causeway regained the Neilus Flynn Cup when they deservedly defeated a Ballyduff side who never really got going. The victors were inspired by outstanding centre back Jason Diggins, and the free taking of Brandon Barrett.

They secured their ninth County SHC win while Ballyduff remain on 25 in front of 3,490 at a sun drenched Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

It was the first meeting of these two great rivals from the same parish in a final for sixteen years and only the sixth every meeting ever of Ballyduff and Causeway in a county senior hurling championship final. The stakes were high as Ballyduff were trying to join Kilmoyley on twenty six wins each on top of the SHC roll of honour.

It was a contest full of drama, colour and passion with a cacophony of noise every time one side or the other scored and not forgetting it was also the first Kerry SHC final to be televised live.

Ballyduff were quickly into their stride with two points from wing-back Eoin Ross as Causeway were wasteful, shooting four early wides. However, points from Paul McGrath, Joseph Diggins, and a free from Brandon Barrett saw Causeway lead 0-3 to 0-2 after 12 minutes, with Jason Diggins playing the sweeper role for Causeway to perfection.

Ballyduff were almost through for a goal in the 15th minute but John Mike Dooley denied Jack O’Sullivan at the expense of a 65 which Podge Boyle converted to level the contest midway through the half.

Ballyduff then appeared to have got to grips with the Causeway system and points from Paul O’Connor and Daniel O’Carroll saw them move 0-5 to 0-3 in front as Causeway suffered a body blow with the loss of wing-back Tommy Casey in the 22nd minute.

However, Ballyduff were soon in full attacking mode with points from Brandon Barrett and Paul McGrath to level the contest before Dan Goggin gave Causeway the lead in the 25th minute.

The turning point of the opening half happened in the 26th minute when Joseph Diggins spotted Colum Harty free on the 65 and a searing run and sidestep saw Harty blast the ball to the Ballyduff net and suddenly Causeway were 1-6 to 0-5 in front.

Podge Boyle and Ciaran Goulding closed the gap to two points but Causeway finished the half the stronger with a superb Harty point followed by a Brandon Barrett free and a point from play by Paul McGrath saw Causeway retire 1-9 to 0-8 in front at half-time.

Ballyduff made the better start to the second half outscoring Causeway 0-4 to 0-1 with Padraig Boyle scoring all four points before Brandon Barrett with two frees restored Causeways three-point advantage, 1-12 to 0-12 midway through the second half.

Ballyduff, thanks to Podge Boyle and Jack OSullivan, reduced the deficit to two points but Causeway assumed complete control and Brandon Barrett with two points, Gavin Dooley with one from play, and a scrambled goal in the 60th minute from Brandon Barrett ensured that Causeway were going to regain the Neilus Flynn Cup for the first time since 2019.

Scorers for Causeway: B Barrett (1-7, 7 frees), C Harty (1-1), P McGrath (0-3), D Goggin (0-2), G Dooley (0-1).

Scorers for Ballyduff: P Boyle (0-10, 8 frees, 2 ’65s), E Ross (0-2), K O’Connor, K Goulding. J O’Sullivan, and D Carroll (0-1 each).

CAUSEWAY: J M Dooley; A Fealy, M Delaney, G Leen; T Barrett, Jason Diggins, T Casey; K Carmody, B Barrett; Joseph Diggins, P McGrath, D Mahoney; D Goggin, C Harty, G Dooley.

Subs: K Leahy for T Casey (inj 25), M Murphy for J Diggins (59)

BALLYDUFF: P J O’Gorman; A Segal, S O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Slattery, P Costelloe, E Ross; D Goulding, M Boyle; A O’Carroll, K Goulding, D O’Carroll; J O’Sullivan, P Boyle, K O’Carroll.

Subs: J P O’Carroll for A O’Carroll (30+3), K O’Connor for D Goulding (38), D Moriarty for K O’Carroll (56)

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).