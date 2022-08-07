Kerry midfield due inspire Na Gaeil to first ever senior club win 

Kerry Club Championship: Na Gaeil 2-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14

Cometh the hour, cometh the man — Diarmuid O’Connor exploded into action in the second half of this thrilling opening round Senior Club championship opener in Killarney and helped deliver Na Gaeil their maiden senior championship success.

In their first year at senior level, Na Gaeil were expected to struggle against a Seanie O’Shea inspired Kenmare Shamrocks side, who contested the final last year. But the Tralee side's midfield Kerry pairing of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor were instrumental in holding out for the one-point win during six added minutes against 14-man Kenmare.

The opening half was evenly contested though Seanie O’Shea was proving difficult to contain, though credit to Damien Bourke for his tigerish defending. Kenmare Shamrocks led 0-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to three Seanie O’Shea points and one from Kevin O’Sullivan, while Mikey Griffin with two from play and Diarmuid O’Connor with a free kept Na Gaeil in touch.

Kenmare had a goal disallowed for a square ball and that proved crucial in the final analysis.

Stephen O’Brien got in for two points on the trot but Dara Reen and James O’Connor kept Na Gaeil in touch as the sides retired on 0-7 apiece at half-time.

But Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry cut loose in the third quarter with Diarmuid O’Connor scoring three unanswered points but Stephen O’Brien replied with two to close the gap to two. Then when O’Connor started a move in the 39th minute Mikey Griffin finished to the Kenmare net. Seanie O’Shea converted two frees but O’Connor made it 1-11 to 0-11 after he was fouled himself.

He then put Na Gaeil four clear but a Seanie O’Shea free followed by a Paul O’Connor goal saw Kenmare Shamrocks lead 1-13 to 1-12, but they had Kevin O’Sullivan receive a second card.

Then the drama in the 60th minute when Diarmuid O’Connor started and finished a move that saw him drive through the heart of the Kenmare defence for a sensational lead goal.

Devon Burns denied Seanie O’Shea from point-blank range after a gift from Na Gaeil but the 45 dropped short and despite a 66th minute O’Shea mark. Na Gaeil held out for a famous win.

Scorers for Na Gaeil: Diarmuid O’Connor (1-7, 5 frees), M Griffin (1-2), J Doyle, J O’Connor and D Reen (0-1).

Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (0-8, 4 frees, 1’45, 1 M), S O’Brien (0-4), P O’Connor (1-0), K O’Sullivan (0-2)

NA GAEIL: D Burns; E O’Connor, N O’Mahony, D Bourke; F Barry, E Doody, J Doyle; D O’Connor, J Barry; K O’Donovan, T Ó hAinifín, J O’Connor; M Griffin, D O’Connor, J Sheehan.

Subs: D Reen for T Ó hAinifín (19 inj), L Barrett for D O’Connor (46), D Cooney for J O’Connor (55), D Devine for D Bourke (inj 56), K O’Connor for M Griffin (60+4)

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; T Cronin, Tommy O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; D O’Shea, J McCarthy, J O’Regan; D Hallissey, S O’Shea; S O’Sullivan, K O’Sullivan, S O’Brien; P O’Brien, Tommy O’Sullivan, P O’Connor

Subs: D Cronin for C O’Sullivan (12), C O’Connor for P O’Brien (48), G Wharton for D Cronin (50), D Ciuciu for J McCarthy (53).

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore)