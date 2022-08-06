Sarsfields withstand Charleville comeback to set up decider with the Barrs

Cork Premier SHC: Sarsfields 3-22 Charleville 2-19

It’s all to play for in Group C of the Co-op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship after Sarsfields saw off Charleville in their Round 2 clash in Mallow on Saturday night.

On a perfect night for championship hurling the Glanmire side looked well on the way to victory for long periods but had to fight off a late Charleville comeback to seal the deal.

Sarsfields manager Barry Myers was thrilled with the win but knows there are bigger days ahead for his charges.

“We came in here (Mallow) as the only team in the group without a point so we came here knowing we had to win.

“There were nerves there in the dressing room before the game and on the bus beforehand. The lads all knew that this was a hugely important game for us. We had to win.

“We looked good on the first day with time almost up and ended up losing. We should have won that game but we didn’t. We had to win this one and thankfully we did.

“Every team goes into the last game with a chance to go through – that makes for a very exciting day but for us we know that we have to win that game too – Sars and The Barrs will be a huge game – as will the game between Charleville and Blackrock.”

Led on the field by Cork star Daniel Kearney as well as Aaron Myers and Daniel Hogan, the boys in blue came flying from the traps bagging 2-1 before Charleville got their act together.

James Sweeney, Shane O’Regan and Colm McCarthy also impressed in an attacking set that looked perfectly at ease in front of the posts.

For Charleville, Darragh Fitzgibbon would prove to be key to their challenge, as did Andrew Cagney, Jack Doyle and Jack O’Callaghan at corner back. Darren Casey another to impress in red.

From the off Sarsfields looked to be in good shape and Jack O’Connor didn’t need to be asked twice when he blasted the ball home for the game’s first goal inside three minutes.

A point from Daniel Hogan quickly followed before Colm McCarthy made it 2-1 to no score in favour of Sars, and still not six minutes on the clock.

Another brace of points followed for Sars before Fitzgibbon finally got Charleville off the mark with a point from distance.

Charleville looked to be struggling to get their hands on the ball, however a brilliant goal from full forward Cagney lifted the spirits and a point from Jack Doyle had the gap down to just four.

Eight of the next 10 points went the way of the Glanmire men and they looked to be cruising to the break but Charleville hit back on the stroke of the short whistle with another sensational goal from Cagney – 2-12 to 2-5 heading to the dressing rooms.

When James Sweeney raised the third green flag for his side on 40 minutes this one looked all but over but the men in red had other ideas.

To say that Fitzgibbon singlehandedly took the fight to Sars would be disingenuous to the Cork star’s teammates but the midfielder did hit eight of the next 11 points as Charleville fronted up to their opponents all over the pitch.

Charleville got tighter in the tackle, quicker to the ball and more accurate with their efforts and got it down to just four points in it late on.

But, this Sars team are made of strong stuff and a couple of tasty scores from Myers and substitute Luke Hackett put this one to bed – Sarsfields deserved winners on the night.

The last day of the round-robin hurling will be edge of the seat stuff.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 0-9 (two frees); J O’Connor 1-3; D Hogan, D Kearney 0-3 each; C McCarthy, J Sweeney 1-0 each; S O’Regan 0-2; L Hackett, P Leopold 0-1 each.

Charleville: D Fitzgibbon 0-10 (four frees); A Cagney 2-3; J Doyle 0-3 (one free); D Casey, J O’Callaghan, C Buckley 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; C O’Sullivan, B Murphy, W Kearney; C Roche, K Crowley, P Leopold; K Murphy, C McCarthy; D Hogan, J Sweeney, D Kearney; S O’Regan, J O’Connor, A Myres.

Subs: L Hackett for S O’Regan (53), C McCarthy for C McCarthy (60).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; J Kilcommins, J Meade, J O’Callaghan; A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney; D Casey, D Fitzgibbon; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; O O’Connell, A Cagney, M Kavanagh.

Subs: S Gleeson for M Kavanagh (28), J O’Brien for G Kelleher (half time), D Butler for O O’Connell (43), D Forde for J O’Brien (55).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease)