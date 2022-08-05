Cork Premier SHC action - Midleton v Newtown and Rockies v the Barrs

Settle in for another weekend of top-quality hurling action, brought to you by the Irish Examiner.

We have a mouth-watering Cork Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC double bill, sponsored by JJ Walsh's, on offer tomorrow evening.

First up at Páirc Uí Rinn, champions Midleton will look to get their campaign back on track against Newtownshandrum.

Last weekend, the Magpies began their title defence in front of our cameras at Páirc Uí Rinn, losing out to Douglas.

The east Cork outfit will take on a Newtown side that overcame newcomers Kanturk in their campaign opener.

Pat Mulcahy will be joined in commentary by Ronan Curran (throw-in 5pm).

Then city heavyweights Blackrock and St Finbarr's face off at the Ballintemple venue (7pm).

Mark Landers and Kieran Murphy will join Patrick in the gantry for the city derby as the Rockies will try to back up their dramatic win over Sarsfields last time out.

The double helping of hurling is the latest offering from Examiner Sport as our cameras bring subscribers the best games for the duration of the hurling and football championships.

Subscribers will have access to a full library of matches from this year’s campaign coverage.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub .

