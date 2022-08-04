Hannah Tyrrell calls for greater physicality in ladies football

All-Star Dublin attacker Hannah Tyrrell has joined the chorus of calls for a rule change in ladies football to allow for greater physicality.

Meath's Vikki Wall claimed after Sunday's All-Ireland final success that the rule regarding non-contact in the game is 'nonsense'.

The rulebook states that 'There shall be no deliberate body contact' though this cost Wall whose all-action style resulted in yellow card sin-binnings in both the semi-final and final.

Tyrrell's Dublin manager Mick Bohan claimed last year that 'the rules aren't fit for purpose' and with 38 frees awarded in last weekend's decider, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association is coming under pressure to act.

"I would like to see the rules changed slightly, to just allow a little bit more of a free-flowing game because there were a couple of games where it was very stop-start. I'm sure it's not great viewing for people watching and for us it's not the game you want to play.

"Look, you'll take winning in any style or in any manner but the games that are most enjoyable are those free-flowing ones where you get to showcase your skills and where viewers get to see the best players in full stride.

"It's just been, as a player, very frustrating recently to see the inconsistencies in refereeing and it's hard for referees because they're playing by the rulebook to some extent. But some referees are viewing it very differently to others."

Tyrrell is in her second spell with the Dublin seniors having rejoined in 2021 after featuring for the Ireland rugby team in the Women's Six Nations.

"I am not calling for full on tackling or anything else like rugby tackling or anything like that but a little more free-flowing games are what I would like to see because this is where you see the best players excel and do well," she said. "You don't want to turn it into a free-taking competition."

The AFLW has a clearly defined tackle and Tyrrell admitted she had the opportunity to potentially play in Australia but knocked it back.

"It seems like a great life over there and an opportunity to go off and play professionally but no, it's not for me right now."