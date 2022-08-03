Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon manager

STEPPING DOWN: Anthony Cunningham before the Connacht final between Galway and Roscommon this year. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 10:21
TJ Galvin

Roscommon senior football manager Anthony Cunningham has informed the County Board that he does not wish to be considered for a 5th year as manager.

Roscommon reached the Connacht final this year where they were beaten by Galway. They exited the championship at the qualifier stage after defeat to Clare.

Cunningham was appointed in November 2018 and he led Roscommon to a Connacht championship title win in 2019.

The former Galway hurler and manager also led Roscommon to two Allianz Football League Division 2 titles, in 2020 and 2022.

Roscommon also won the Connacht FBD Insurance League under Cunningham in 2019.

Roscommon GAA Chairperson Brian Carroll said “I want to thank Anthony for everything he has done for Roscommon football over the last 4 years. Anthony gave it everything while manager and we had many memorable days along the journey. 

"On behalf of everyone in Roscommon I want to thank Anthony and his management teams for all their efforts and work. Anthony is one of life’s gentlemen and I wish him the very best of luck in the future“.

In a statement, Roscommon GAA said they will now begin the process of appointing a new senior football manager.

