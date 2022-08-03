Sliotar switch-up: 'Science tells us yellow is the right colour'

The GAA are anticipating more sliotar suppliers will produce the smart version of the ball when it becomes the only type of sliotar in play in next year’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

This past weekend, Central Council endorsed the proposal to extend the use of the chipped/tagged ball to the Liam MacCarthy Cup and lower tier championships after it was successfully trialled in this year’s U20 All-Ireland.

Just two companies, O’Neills and PDMR (Greenfields), produced the smart sliotars for this year’s U20 competition but several more have been invited to do so.

“We didn’t receive one complaint so we take that as a positive and we see no reason why it won’t be the same at senior level,” said sliotar workgroup chairman and former Kilkenny chair and secretary Ned Quinn.

“We have been in contact with 30 sliotar suppliers and it is up to them to produce a smart sliotar if they want to get into this space, so it’s not a closed shop at all. We expect it will one euro more expensive to put in the chip.

"(GAA director of games development and research) Pat Daly has made an outstanding contribution as have others on the committee. This decision follows a motion being passed at Congress about the specifications of the sliotar such as the size of the rim and the coefficient of restitution, in other words the bounciness of the ball, and the covering of the ball. If people adhere to that then the thing should improve dramatically.”

The smart sliotar, which can be identified by using a mobile phone app, has been introduced as a means of regulating the sliotar industry on the basis of ethical production and ensuring relative uniformity of the ball across the board.

The diameter of the sliotar not including the rim must between 69 millimetres and 72mm, have a mass of between 110 and 116 grams while the height of the rims have to be between 1.8mm and 2.6mm and the rim width 3.6mm and 5.4mm. The thickness of the leather, chrome or synthetic, has to be between 1.8mm and 2.7mm with a laminated coating not greater than 0.15mm.

Meanwhile, Quinn also explained the phasing out of the white sliotar in favour of the yellow version at club level from 2024. “We agreed that with all the suppliers that it won’t be until January 2024 that we go with the yellow ball so that everybody has a chance to move on their stocks and clubs too because they would have plenty of them as well.

“It’s absolutely the same ball, there is no difference but the colour and we have been led by the science. We had one of the leading optometrists in the country informing us on this. We saw slides of a white ball in front of a crowd and it being hard to pick out in contrast to a yellow ball in front of same and there was no bother picking it. All the science tells us yellow is the right colour.”