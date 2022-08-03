GAA need to crack down on exodus on stars 

Several footballers have either missed out on the start of their clubs’ championship campaigns or will be absent as they won’t have returned from the United States in time.
EXODUS: Armagh's Rian O'Neill is playing football in the States this summer. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 06:43
John Fogarty

Former Club Players Association chairman Micheál Briody says the GAA will have to crack down on the number of inter-county players going to the US as it impacts their clubs.

“The one nuance that has really been highlighted in recent weeks is the amount of players going to play in America in the summer and more so the inter-county players and that needs to stop unless they’re going for more than a year or it’s a transfer,” remarks Briody. “Because what’s happening right now is a short-term thing that’s impacting on clubs in championships here.” 

Counties such as Wexford and Waterford have again split their own club seasons by playing hurling first. As games in both counties attracting strong crowds, Briody can see why dual counties feel the need to give each of their sports a clear championship run. “I think every county to their own in that regard. I don’t think you can say there is one right way or one wrong way. What we had in Meath wouldn’t be typical next door in Cavan or Westmeath and you go further down the country into more hurling territories and dual counties they can find what suits themselves. I don’t think you can dictate that from central levels. Autonomy has to be given to the counties to find a natural fit or a natural right way of doing things.”

