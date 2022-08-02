Audience of 491,000 tune in for Ladies football finals on TG4

Meath's victory over Kerry attracted a peak of 279,800 viewers on Sunday evening.  
Audience of 491,000 tune in for Ladies football finals on TG4

BIG STAGE:Meath captain Shauna Ennis lifts the trophy.

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 12:32
Adrian Russell

Almost half a million people tuned into TV coverage of Sunday’s All-Ireland Ladies Football finals.

An audience of 491,000 watched TG4’s broadcast, which culminated in Meath’s two-in-a-row victory over Kerry, according to the station.

An average audience of 204,900 viewers watched the senior decider, peaking at 5.10pm with 279,800 people witnessing the Royals’ win at Croke Park.

Viewers from over 50 countries tuned into the finals on the TG4 Player with 14,000 streams of the game from international viewers and over 20,000 streams were also registered from Irish viewers.

“Sunday’s broadcast was the 22nd edition of the TG4 Ladies Gaelic Football Championship,” TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said, “a unique history of a sport minoritized by society being championed by a language media minoritized by the state. By consciously standing together we have grown together.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the LGFA in 2024 let us all hope by that time that we are even further along the road towards true equality of opportunity for both Ladies Gaelic Football and Irish language media.”

More in this section

Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally celebrate with the cup 1/8/2022 Celebrations will be shortlived as Vikki Wall begins a new adventure
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Galway's Shane Walsh confirms request to join Kilmacud Crokes
Odhran McFadden Ferry 30/1/2022 Donegal's Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces long lay-off due to ACL injury
<p>ULSTER DERBY: Pictured ahead of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship final is Antrim’s Emma Laverty (left) and Michelle McArdle of Armagh. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

'I stepped away myself last year so it’s a personal thing for me'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices