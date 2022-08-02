Audience of 491,000 tune in for Ladies football finals on TG4

Almost half a million people tuned into TV coverage of Sunday’s All-Ireland Ladies Football finals.

An audience of 491,000 watched TG4’s broadcast, which culminated in Meath’s two-in-a-row victory over Kerry, according to the station.

An average audience of 204,900 viewers watched the senior decider, peaking at 5.10pm with 279,800 people witnessing the Royals’ win at Croke Park.

Viewers from over 50 countries tuned into the finals on the TG4 Player with 14,000 streams of the game from international viewers and over 20,000 streams were also registered from Irish viewers.

“Sunday’s broadcast was the 22nd edition of the TG4 Ladies Gaelic Football Championship,” TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said, “a unique history of a sport minoritized by society being championed by a language media minoritized by the state. By consciously standing together we have grown together.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the LGFA in 2024 let us all hope by that time that we are even further along the road towards true equality of opportunity for both Ladies Gaelic Football and Irish language media.”