Celebrations will be shortlived as Vikki Wall begins a new adventure

Just as well Vikki Wall has her bags already packed. Given Sunday’s successful retention of Brendan Martin, she won’t find herself with a whole lot of spare time between now and Friday’s flight to Melbourne.

Less than a week after collecting her second All-Ireland senior medal, Wall will not only have departed the celebrations, but ladies football itself.

She’ll be back, that much she made certain to make clear, both before and after Sunday’s All-Ireland win, but when next we’ll see the powerful 24-year-old galloping through an opposition defence in green and gold remains unclear.

Having signed for North Melbourne earlier this summer, Wall admitted in the aftermath of Sunday’s final that her impending Australian adventure provided a welcome distraction from Meath’s back-to-back bid, and vice-versa.

The need to grow comfortable with oval ball in hand meant she couldn’t over fixate on retaining Brendan Martin or dwell for too long on the county’s mediocre showings en route back to the decider.

“It's probably been the best thing to have beforehand, in a sense,” said the 2021 player of the year.

“I have been working with North Melbourne the last while and doing a few bits and pieces. Both have been a nice distraction from each other. It's nice to flick on a few of the Aussie Rules games to take your mind off GAA. And if I'm getting a bit too caught up in the Aussie Rules, I'd put on some of the old Meath games to switch off.

“I'm flying out on Friday so I've a bit of celebrating to do, a bit of time to spend with the team. I'll make the most of it for sure.”

Back in 2018, Wall was part of a DCU team that lifted the O’Connor Cup. Three of her teammates from that DCU side - Niamh Kelly, Sarah Rowe, and Aishling Sheridan - are all well-established on the AFLW scene and have been more than generous in offering advice to their old college compatriot.

“Anyone that's over there has reached out. They're all so approachable, saying to meet up, tips and tricks of what to bring and what not to pack, something as simple as that. They've all been great so far. I'm really looking forward to it now.”

Meath manager Eamonn Murray has predicted that Wall will go on to become the face of the AFLW and there’s no question but her physicality will be better suited to the Australian game. The same as the semi-final against Donegal, Wall was sin-binned during Sunday’s final, this time for repeated fouling.

Some of those calls were head scratching in the extreme, particularly the Maggie Farrelly decision within seconds of the throw-in to award a free against Wall for the manner in which she went to go around Lorraine Scanlon.

“Yeah, it's a bit more simple in terms of what you can and can't do in the AFLW. There's a lot of ambiguity around what a tackle is in ladies football at the moment, and this idea of non-contact, which is just nonsense at this stage.

“I'm looking forward to it. When you're expecting a bit more physicality, you can probably react to it a bit better, and you're not trying to win a free, as such, over there.

“They have a pre-season game on August 13, against Adelaide Crows, which I'm hoping to tog out for. We'll see how I get on.”

Contrary to some of the commentary that came out of the Meath dressing-room after Sunday’s win, the Dunboyne forward felt no great determination to correct anybody who thought they were one-hit wonders when collecting a first senior All-Ireland in their first season back at the top table last year.

“I don't think we felt that we had something to prove to other people this year, rather to prove to ourselves that Paul [Garrigan], Eamonn [Murray] and all the lads that came in since 2017 was worth it, in a sense. We knew what we had there.

“Even when times were bad in Meath, we knew we did have a good crop of people there. It was just getting the right people and buying into a system which management have allowed us to do. We've been lucky enough to be involved in a few of these finals the last few years. Every single one of them is equally as special, to be honest. I don't think I'll ever get sick of winning an All-Ireland.”

And, who knows, there might be a few more still to come whenever she returns home from Australia.