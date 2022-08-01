Donegal's Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces long lay-off due to ACL injury

Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal have received a setback with the news that Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces a lengthy injury layoff having picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury
Donegal's Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces long lay-off due to ACL injury

LAY-OFF: Donegal’s Odhran McFadden Ferry has picked up an ACL injury. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 16:55
Alan Foley

Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal have received a setback with the news that Odhrán McFadden Ferry faces a lengthy injury layoff having picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

With the expected recovery from an ACL injury usually just shy of a year, it means the defender will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and a sizable chunk of inter-county action next year.

Based as a Private with the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp, McFadden Ferry helped Gaoth Dobhair to both the Donegal SFC and Ulster Club SFC in 2018 and made his Donegal debut in the 2019 Ulster final win over Cavan. 

He was a goalscorer for Declan Bonner’s side in this year’s 1-16 to 1-14 extra-time loss to Derry in the provincial final in Clones.

Bonner stepped aside from his position as Donegal senior team manager the week before last with the process for nominations for his successor currently underway.

Gaoth Dobhair open their Donegal SFC campaign with a home fixture against Ardara the weekend after next with their second round fixture is a visit to Glenfin.

More in this section

Micko, Jack and Sam: The story behind the iconic photo Micko, Jack and Sam: The story behind the iconic photo
Declan Shaw 22/10/2017 Declan Shaw reveals his management ticket for Mayo job
Stacey Grimes and Eilis Lynch 31/7/2022 Meath intensity too hot to handle as Kerry taught lesson at Croker 
<p>TRANSFER REQUEST: Shane Walsh of Galway during the All-Ireland senior football final. The forward wants to transfer to Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway's Shane Walsh confirms request to join Kilmacud Crokes

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices